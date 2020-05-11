Global Thermal Scanners Market Study 2015-2025 by Type, Wavelength, Technology, Application, End-user, Company and Region

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Scanners Market By Type (Portable Vs Fixed), By Wavelength (LWIR, MWIR, SWIR), By Technology (Cooled Vs Uncooled), By Application (Thermography, Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue, Others), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermal Scanners Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on type, wavelength, technology, application, end-user, company and region.



The market is driven by the increasing product requirement at airports so that people having coronavirus can be scanned easily. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the use of thermal scanners is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast years. Also, surging utilization of such thermal scanners in the automotive sector is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



Based on type, the market can be categorized into portable and fixed. Out of which, the fixed type segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during forecast period as well.



This can be ascribed to growing adoption of thermal scanners in industrial as well as commercial sectors. In addition to this, recent outbreak of coronavirus has led to increased demand for fixed-mounted thermal scanners at airports and at other crowded areas such as train stations, factories, and commercial buildings, which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.



In terms of technology, the market is fragmented into cooled and uncooled. Out of which, the uncooled technology is forecast to register highest growth during the forecast years on account of certain advantages it offers such as such as better penetration in environmental conditions including dust, fog, and smoke and fewer mobile parts. Moreover, its low maintenance cost is further boosting the growth of the segment.



Major players operating in the Global Thermal Scanners Market include FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., Opgal, Axis Communications Ab, Optotherm, Inc., Seek Thermal Inc., Thermoteknix Systems LTD., 3M (3M Scott), COX, C-THERMAL, HGH Infrared Systems, Tonbo Imaging, Terabee, Xenics, Vumii Imaging, Infratec GmbH, AMETEK Land, Testo Se & Co. KGaA and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Thermal Scanners Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Thermal Scanners Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Thermal Scanners Market based on type, wavelength, technology, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Thermal Scanners Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Thermal Scanners Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Thermal Scanners Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Thermal Scanners Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Thermal Scanners Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Thermal Scanners Market.

