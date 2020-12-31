Global Thermal Spray Equipment Market to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Spray Equipment Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Thermal Spray Equipment from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Thermal Spray Equipment as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Aerospace

Gas Turbine

Paper

Energy

Steel

Others

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS



CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD



CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS



CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS



CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 Thermal Spray Equipment ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS



CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS



CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF Thermal Spray Equipment BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF Thermal Spray Equipment BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE



CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2015-2025)

9.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE

9.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2015-2025)

10.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE

10.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND BY END USE

10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2015-2025)

11.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE

11.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND BY END USE

11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia



CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET IN EUROPE (2015-2025)

12.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE

12.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND BY END USE

12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET IN MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE

13.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND BY END USE

13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 GCC

13.5.5 Turkey



CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET (2015-2020)

14.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE

14.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND BY END USE

14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE



CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET FORECAST (2020-2025)

15.1 Thermal Spray Equipment MARKET SIZE FORECAST

15.2 Thermal Spray Equipment DEMAND FORECAST

15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST



CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS

16.1 Praxair

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Praxair

16.1.4 Praxair Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Saint-Gobain

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Saint-Gobain

16.2.4 Saint-Gobain Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Oerlikon

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Oerlikon

16.3.4 Oerlikon Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 FST

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of FST

16.4.4 FST Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 PLASMA

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of PLASMA

16.5.4 PLASMA Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 Astro Alloys

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Astro Alloys

16.6.4 Astro Alloys Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Metallisation

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Metallisation

16.7.4 Metallisation Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.8 Coaken Techno

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Thermal Spray Equipment Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Coaken Techno

16.8.4 Coaken Techno Thermal Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



