Global Thermal Systems Market for Automotive, 2020-2027 - Advancements in Mobility Solutions, Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles

The "Thermal System Market for Automotive By Application (Front & Rear AC, Engine & Transmission, Seat, Steering, Battery, Motor, Power Electronics, Waste Heat Recovery), Technology, Electric & ICE Components, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal system market for automotive is projected to reach USD 64.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 49.3 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. All major players such as Denso, Hanon, Valeo, MAHLE and BorgWarner are working on advanced thermal system solution by showcasing their developments and business strategies in the thermal system market.

A decrease in emissions limits, demand for electric vehicles and advancement in comfort features is the significant factor for the growth of the thermal system market for automotive globally

There are various factors that are propelling the thermal system market for automotive. The major factor being the emission norms across all regions globally. For instance, the introduction of Euro VI, China VI, PROCONVE P8 has driven the electric vehicle market by pushing automakers to come up with advanced electrified powertrain technologies.

Also, demand for comfort features such as heated/ventilated seats and heated steering along with rear air conditioning is boosting the market for thermal system. However, the high cost of advanced thermal systems along with lack of standardization is expected to hinder market growth.

Passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest market in-vehicle type

The high production of passenger cars globally is making the segment largest market for thermal system. Factors such as increased population and rising purchasing power have increased the demand for passenger cars globally. Additionally, increase in penetration of advanced comfort features, stringent government regulations for vehicle emission and advancement in thermal system solutions is expected propel the market of passenger cars in future. Mild Hybrid is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the electric & hybrid vehicle type market Mild Hybrid vehicle is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the period 2019-2027.

The slowdown of diesel-powered vehicles and restrictions on CO2 targets has driven the mild hybrid market. According to Emission Analytics, the mass adoption of mild hybrids over low-take up-volumes of BEVs is an effective solution to cut down on emissions. Also, developments and drop in Lithium-ion battery prices boosting the demand for battery and motor thermal system which has ultimately increased the mild hybrid vehicle market. Easy integration of mild-hybrid powertrain into an existing ICE vehicle architecture is also driving the mild hybrid vehicle market.

The North America market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The North America thermal system market is estimated to be the fastest-growing market. In North America, the US is estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGR owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in the automotive industry, a surge in the number of research & development activities and the existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

Due to increasing vehicle production in Mexico, it has also become one of the most promising economies in North America. For instance, Hanon Systems is expanding its operation in Central Mexico to support its growing business with automakers in the region. The expanded business will increase its ability to support automakers by adding powertrain cooling and fluid transport products to its production.

The thermal system market for automotive is led by globally established players such as:

Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Hanon Systems ( South Korea )

) MAHLE GmbH ( Germany )

) Valeo ( France )

) BorgWarner ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Thermal System Market for Automotive

4.2 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Region

4.3 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Application (ICE)

4.4 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Vehicle Type (ICE)

4.5 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal System Market, By Application

4.6 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Electric Vehicle Type

4.7 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Technology (ICE)

4.8 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Stringency of Emission Regulation

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Luxury and Comfort Features

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Thermal System Technology

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Advancements in Mobility Solutions

5.3.3.2 Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Standardization

5.3.4.2 Low Adoption of Advanced Thermal Systems in Developing Countries

5.4 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Thermal System Manufacturers of Automotive

5.4.1 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Thermal System Market for Automotive, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.5.1 Thermal System Market for Automotive, Most Likely Scenario

5.5.2 Thermal System Market for Automotive, Optimistic Scenario

5.5.3 Thermal System Market for Automotive, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Application (ICE)

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Engine Cooling

6.2.1 Engine Downsizing and Growing Demand for Low Emission Engines Will Boost the Market

6.3 Front Air Conditioning

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Comfort and Advancements in Technology Will Upsurge the Front Air Conditioning Segment

6.4 Rear Air Conditioning

6.4.1 Rising Amount of Time Spent By People in Vehicles and Demand for Comfort Features is Driving the Rear Air Conditioning Segment

6.5 Transmission System

6.5.1 Growing Demand for Automatic Transmission in Developing Countries is Driving the Transmission System Segment

6.6 Heated/Ventilated Seats

6.6.1 Increasing Demand for Cabin Comfort Will Drive the Market for Heated/Ventilated Seats

6.7 Heated Steering

6.7.1 Growing Demand for Luxury Vehicles Will Drive the Heated Steering Market

6.8 Waste Heat Recovery

6.8.1 Emission Regulations and Increasing Demand for Hybrid Vehicles Will Boost the Waste Heat Recovery Market



7 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By ICE Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Passenger Car

7.2.1 Demand for Fuel Efficient Passenger Cars Will Drive This Segment

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

7.3.1 High Demand for LCVs in North America Will Drive the Market

7.4 Truck

7.4.1 Growth in Large Scale Industries, Logistics, and Construction in Asia Pacific Will Drive the Truck Market

7.5 Bus

7.5.1 High Dependence on Public Transport Will Drive the Market



8 Thermal System Market for Automotive (ICE), By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Active Transmission Warm-Up

8.2.1 Fuel Economy and Faster Transmission Technology Will Drive the Active Transmission Warm-Up Market

8.3 EGR

8.3.1 Increased Adoption of SCR Over EGR Systems Technology Will Slow Down the EGR Market

8.4 Engine Thermal Mass Reduction

8.4.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Will Drive the Engine Thermal Mass Reduction Market

8.5 Reduced HVAC System Loading

8.5.1 Demand for Enhanced Cabin Comfront Will Drive the Reduced HVAC System Loading Market

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Performance Cars Will Drive the Thermal System Market for Other Technologies



9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal System Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Battery Thermal Management

9.2.1 Government Policies for Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand for Battery Thermal Systems

9.3 Transmission System

9.3.1 Increased Demand for Automatic Transmission Will Drive the Market

9.4 Engine Cooling

9.4.1 Demand for Efficient Engines Will Drive the Engine Cooling Market

9.5 Front Air Conditioning

9.5.1 Demand for Comfort and Convenience Will Drive the Front Air Conditioning Market

9.6 Motor Thermal Management

9.6.1 Demand for Advanced Electric and Hybrid Powertrains Will Drive the Market

9.7 Power Electronics

9.7.1 Demand for Smart Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Will Fuel the Market

9.8 Rear Air Conditioning

9.8.1 Increased Demand for Luxury and Mid Segment Vehicles Will Boost the Rear Air Conditioning Market

9.9 Heated/Ventilated Seats

9.9.1 Demand for Cabin Comfort Features Will Drive the Market for Heated/Ventilated Seats

9.1 Heated Steering

9.10.1 Demand for Luxury Vehicles Will Upsurge the Heated Steering Market

9.11 Waste Heat Recovery

9.11.1 New Technologies for Waste Heat Recovery Will Drive the Market



10 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.2.1 Government Subsidies and Investments in Charging Infrastructure Will Fuel the Demand for BEV Thermal Systems

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.3.1 Demand for Fuel Efficient and Powerful Vehicles Will Drive HEV Thermal System Market

10.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

10.4.1 Higher Range of Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles Will Drive the PHEV Thermal System Market

10.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.5.1 Advantage of Better Fuel Economy Will Drive the FCEV Thermal System Market

10.6 48v Mild Hybrid Vehicle

10.6.1 Emission Regulations Will Drive the 48v Mild Hybrid Thermal System Market



11 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Component

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Air Filter

11.2.1 Market to Be Driven By Demand for Complex Flow Guidance Design, New Filter Element Concepts, and High-Performance Filters

11.3 Condenser

11.3.1 Manufacturers are Focusing on Providing Condensors That Reduces Power Consumption and Increases Fuel Efficiency

11.3.1.1 Air Conditioning Condenser

11.3.1.2 Waste Heat Recovery Condenser

11.3.1.3 Heated/Ventilated Seat and Steering Condenser

11.4 Compressor

11.4.1 Growing Trend of Advanced Comfort and Convenience Features to Drive the Compressor Market

11.4.1.1 Air Conditioning Compressor

11.4.1.2 Waste Heat Recovery Compressor

11.4.1.3 Heated/Ventilated Seat and Steering Compressor

11.5 Water Pump

11.5.1 Demand for Increasing Engine Efficiency is Estimated to Drive Water Pump Market

11.6 Motor

11.6.1 Modern Motors Provide Advantages in Terms of Robustness, Temperature Resistance, Electromagnetic Compatibility, Packaging, and Efficiency With Regard to Environmental Influences

11.6.1.1 Engine Cooling Motor

11.6.1.2 Air Conditioning Motor

11.7 Heat Exchanger

11.7.1 Increasing Demand for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles That Require Battery Thermal Management for Battery Cooling is Estimated to Drive the Market

11.7.1.1 Heat Exchanger for Engine Cooling and Transmission

11.7.1.2 Heat Exchanger for Air Conditioning System and Waste Heat Recovery

11.7.1.3 Heat Exchanger for Electric Vehicle Motor, Battery, and Power Electronics

11.8 Heater Control Unit

11.8.1 Increasing Demand for More Luxury and Comfort is Driving the Demand for Heat Control Units

11.9 Thermoelectric Generator

11.9.1 Growing Demand for Reduction in Fuel Consumption is Estimated to Drive the Thermoelectric Generator Market

11.1 Electric Compressor

11.10.1 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Technology and Optimal Passenger Comfort is Estimated to Drive the Electric Compressor Market

11.10.1.1 Air Conditioning Electric Compressor

11.10.1.2 Waste Heat Recovery Electric Compressor

11.10.1.3 Heated/Ventilated Seat and Steering Electric Compressor

11.11 Electric Water Pump

11.11.1 Growth of Electric & Hybrid Vehicles is Driving the Electric Water Pump Market

11.12 Electric Motor

11.12.1 Huge Investments in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Will Drive the Electric Motor Market

11.12.1.1 Engine Cooling Electric Motor

11.12.1.2 Air Conditioning Electric Motor



12 Thermal System Market for Automotive, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Row



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Terminology

13.3.2 Visionary Leaders

13.3.3 Innovators

13.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.5 Emerging Companies

13.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

13.3.8 Right to Win

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Developments/Launches

13.4.2 Expansion, 2017-2019

13.4.3 Partnerships/Contracts, 2017-2019



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Denso Corporation

14.2 MAHLE GmbH

14.3 Valeo

14.4 Hanon Systems

14.5 Borgwarner Inc.

14.6 Gentherm

14.7 Schaeffler AG

14.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

14.9 Dana Limited

14.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.11 Additional Companies

14.11.1 Europe

14.11.1.1 Eberspcher

14.11.1.2 Continental AG

14.11.1.3 Voss Automotive Inc.

14.11.1.4 Grayson Thermal Systems

14.11.2 North America

14.11.2.1 Captherm Systems

14.11.2.2 Dupont

14.11.2.3 Modine Manufacturing Company

14.11.2.4 Boyd Corporation

14.11.3 Asia Pacific

14.11.3.1 Sanden Holdings Corporation

14.11.3.2 Sanhua Automotive

14.11.3.3 Shandong Houfeng Group



15 Recommendations

15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be a Major Market for Thermal System

15.2 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal System Applications Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

15.3 Conclusion



