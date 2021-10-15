Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry Outlook 2021-2026 - Rising Percentage of Electronic Contents Per Vehicle Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for thermally conductive plastics should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market should grow from $322.3 million in 2021 to $595.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market should grow from $453.6 million in 2021 to $910 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

As the range of applications for thermally conductive plastics has broadened, highly specific demands have been imposed on the materials used. Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened many opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications. In these regions, rising disposable incomes, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications, has created a surge in demand for these products.

The growing use of thermally conductive plastics in many industries has been fueled by these products' ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization. Confusion among manufacturers of thermally conductive plastics market is widespread due to differing growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide and polyetherimide. In this context, a comprehensive market research study is required to provide these companies with a clear understanding of each segment.

Report Scope

In this report, the market is segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current industry trends. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The report includes:

40 data tables and 19 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for thermally conductive plastics (TCP) and their types

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry, and geographic region

Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for thermally conductive plastics, superior properties, technology updates, opportunity assessment, and regulatory framework within the marketplace

Identification of segments with high growth potential and examination of future applications by segment

Assessment of key trends related to the technologies, applications and regions that shape and influence the thermally conductive plastics market

Complete understanding of the region-specific developments within the industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the market for thermally conductive plastics, new developments, increasing use of TCPs in the end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace businesses

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data by each major category

Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global TCPs market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the market-leading players including Avient Corp., BASF, Celanese Corp., DuPont, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi, Saint-Gobain, TE Connectivity, Lanxess, and Covestro AG

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

What's New in this Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technical Background

Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers

Thermal Management

Metal Replacement

Design Flexibility and Efficiency

Electrical Management

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Value Chain for Thermally Conductive Plastics

Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Drivers of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Demand from Automotive Industry



Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle



Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management



Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries

and Other Developing Countries Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal

Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Miniaturization in Electronics Industry



Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics



Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production

Chapter 5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Electronics Industry Outlook

Supply Side



Demand Side

Automotive Industry Outlook

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-use Industry

Introduction

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Industrial

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace Industry

Other End-use Industries

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polycarbonates

Polycarbonate Market Factors and Problems

Polyphenylene Sulfides

Polyetherimides

Other Types of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Market by End-use Industry



Market by Type



North American Market by Country

Asia-Pacific

Market Overview



Market by End-Use Industry



Market by Type



Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Europe

Market Overview



Market by End-use Industry



Market by Type



European Market by Country

Rest of the World

Market Overview



Market by End-Use Industry



Market by Type



Market by Sub-region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Avient Corp.

BASF

Celanese Corp.

Covestro AG

DuPont

Ensinger GmbH

Imerys

Kaneka Corp.

Lanxess

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

Royal DSM N.V.

RTP Co. Inc.

SABIC

Saint-Gobain

TE Connectivity

Toray Industries Inc.

Other Players

