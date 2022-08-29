Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market (2022 to 2027) - Replacing Conventional Plastics & Metals for Weight Reduction and Superior Thermal Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Thermally Conductive Plastics Market by Type (Polyamide, PBT, Polycarbonate, PPS, PEI, Polysulfones), End-use (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Healthcare, Telecommunications) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermally conductive plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 121 million in 2021 to reach USD 298 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2022 and 2027.

Rising demand for heat dissipation materials in LED lightings, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and miniaturization of electronic components are key factors for the growth of thermally conductive plastics market. Deployment of telecommunication infrastructure and 5G communication devices will provide significant growth opportunities to thermally conductive plastics manufacturers. However, availability of conventional materials and low thermal conductivity of plastics is expected to limit the growth of the market.

In terms of value, PEI is the third fastest-growing type in the thermally conductive plastics, during the forecast period.

PEI, along with thermally conductive fillers, is a cost-effective solution due to lesser manufacturing steps and joints. Due to its creep resistance, low smoke emission, and flame resistance, the demand for PEI as a thermally conductive plastic has increased significantly. PEI has applications in jet engine components, medical devices, and electrical & electronics insulators owing to its extremely low smoke generation.

In terms of value, healthcare is estimated to be second fastest-growing segment in thermally conductive plastics market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

The developments in the surgical robot industry for critical surgeries such as neurosurgery and spinal surgery are expected to increase the demand for thermally conductive plastics in medical equipment. Thermally conductive plastics offer various advantages over conventional materials, such as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding, which protect against electronic malfunction due to electromagnetic waves. The housing of critical components in medical equipment and heat sinks are a few applications of thermally conductive plastics in the healthcare industry.

Europe region accounted for the third-largest share in the thermally conductive plastics market by value.

The presence of diversified end-use industries, manufacturers, compounders, distributors, and technical service providers for polymer testing and analysis present growth opportunities for the market. Europe is considered an automotive hub, owing to the presence of established automobile manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler. Development in material science, innovation, and high investment in R&D for automotive, industrial automation, energy, electronic lighting, and medical devices will drive the European market for thermally conductive plastics.

Base polymers, including PBT, PA, PPS, and PC are the most common types of thermally conductive plastics used in Europe. Some of the European manufacturers in the thermally conductive plastics market are BASF, DSM, Covestro AG, Ensinger, LANXESS, Lehmann&Voss&Co., LATI Industria Termoplastici S.p.A., and WITCOM Engineering Plastics BV.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness High Growth in Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

4.2 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Type

4.3 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by End-use Industry

4.4 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Miniaturization of Electronic Components and Development of Power Electronics

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Lightweight and Customizable Parts in Automotive Industry

5.2.1.3 Advancements in E-Mobility and Telecommunications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lower Thermal Conductivity Than Traditional Metals

5.2.2.2 Sluggish Growth of Electronics Industry due to Geopolitical Uncertainties

5.2.2.3 Stringent Regulations on Plastic Recycling and Disposal to Increase Capital Expenditure for Manufacturers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Heat Dissipation in Electronics, Automotive, and Telecommunications Industries

5.2.3.2 Replacing Conventional Plastics & Metals for Weight Reduction and Superior Thermal Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices to Impact Prices of Polymer Resin

5.2.4.2 High Production Cost and Complex Processing

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Mapping

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.11.1 Deployment of 5G Telecommunications and Integration of IoT

5.11.2 Development of E-Mobility

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.12.1 Heat Management Optimization in Led Lighting with Makrolon Thermally Conductive Plastics by Covestro AG

5.12.2 Replacement of Metal Heat Sinks with Avient's Thermally Conductive Plastics in Swimming Pool Lighting

5.13 Raw Material Analysis

5.14 Marketing Channels

5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.17 Operational Data

5.18 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

5.19 Macroeconomic Analysis

6 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyamide

6.3 Polycarbonate

6.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide

6.5 Polybutylene Terephthalate

6.6 Polyetherimide

6.7 Polysulfones

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Polyether Ether Ketone

6.8.2 Polypropylene

6.8.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

6.8.4 Liquid Crystal Polymer

7 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by End-use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrical & Electronics

7.2.1 Led Lighting

7.2.2 Electronic Devices

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Electric Vehicle (EV)

7.3.2 Batteries

7.3.3 Charging Infrastructure

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 HVAC

7.4.2 Energy

7.4.3 Others

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Aerospace

7.7 Telecommunications

7.7.1 Wireless Devices

7.7.2 Others

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Defense & Security

7.8.2 Marine

8 Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

9.3 Market Evaluation Matrix

9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

9.5 Market Ranking Analysis

9.6 Market Share Analysis

9.6.1 Celanese Corporation

9.6.2 DSM

9.6.3 Sabic

9.6.4 Basf

9.6.5 Dupont

9.7 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.7.1 Stars

9.7.2 Emerging Leaders

9.7.3 Pervasive Players

9.7.4 Participants

9.8 Competitive Benchmarking

9.8.1 Company Footprint

9.8.2 Company End-use Industry Footprint

9.8.3 Company Type Footprint

9.8.4 Company Region Footprint

9.9 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.10 Business Strategy Excellence

9.11 Start-Ups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

9.11.1 Progressive Companies

9.11.2 Responsive Companies

9.11.3 Starting Blocks

9.11.4 Dynamic Companies

9.12 Competitive Scenario

9.12.1 New Product Launches

9.12.2 Deals

9.12.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Celanese Corporation

10.1.2 DSM

10.1.3 Sabic

10.1.4 Basf

10.1.5 Dupont

10.1.6 Covestro AG

10.1.7 Avient Corporation

10.1.8 Kaneka Corporation

10.1.9 Ensinger

10.1.10 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

10.1.11 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.1.12 Lanxess

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

10.2.2 Lotte Chemical

10.2.3 Lati Industria Termoplastici S.P.A.

10.2.4 Lehmann&Voss&Co.

10.2.5 Kraiburg Tpe GmbH & Co. KG

10.2.6 Kenner Material & System Co. Ltd.

10.2.7 Ascend Performance Materials

10.2.8 Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd.

10.2.9 Witcom Engineering Plastics Bv

10.2.10 Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co. Ltd.

10.2.11 Dongguan Ziitek Electronic Material and Technology Ltd.

10.2.12 Radical Materials Ltd.

10.2.13 Coolmag Thermo Conductive, S.L.

11 Appendix

