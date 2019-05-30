Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Markets 2019 - Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries
Metals are the most important materials in heat management with high intrinsic heat conductivities. However, the severe drawbacks associated with these materials such as their high price and their high density (weight) have created demand for other materials. One such group of alternative materials is thermally conductive plastics. These materials are widely used in electric and electronic applications owing to their high thermal resistance.
The application of thermally conductive plastics generates a whole series of important advantages. Other than its benefits of lightweight construction, the application of plastics offers the opportunity of producing complex geometries quickly and cost efficiently by means of casting technologies or injection molding. These developments will heavily affect forthcoming solutions in the automotive, e-mobility, electronics and electrical devices industries, among others.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The purpose of this report is to provide a regional assessment of the thermally conductive plastics market's potential, as well as existing and projected future market sizes, current technologies, and future trends in thermally conductive plastics development. Thermally conductive plastics have been in existence for many decades and continue to evolve and expand into new markets. Within this context, this report identifies the market potential for thermally conductive plastics demand in each global region, end-user application market within the timeframe from 2018 to 2023.
The thermally conductive plastics market is witnessing a highly dynamic development process. The outstanding material benefits associated with thermally conductive plastics have led to the achievement of a foothold in wider fields of application. However, the range of applications is widespread and imposes highly specific demands on the materials used.
Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened multiple opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications. In these regions, a rising disposable income, coupled with growing knowledge about the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications has created a surge in demand.
Growing penetration of thermally conductive plastics in various industries, owing to its ability to satisfy a wide variety of customer needs, has boosted its demand. Growth has also been fueled by the rapid commercialization of customization of thermally conductive plastics. While manufacturers understand this growth potential, they often face difficulties in identifying trends and market size.
Confusion among thermally conductive plastics market stakeholders is also widespread due to different growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide, and polyetherimide. In this context, a detailed market research study is required to provide a clear understanding of each segment to better predict and exploit growth trends.
The Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the thermally conductive plastics market
- Discussion of potential benefits of conductive polymers, key insight onto drivers, restraints, opportunities, innovation and key trends in the conductive plastics market
- Information on active ingredients of thermally conductive plastics
- A look at the government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management and rising concern related to plastic disposal
- Quantification and characterisation of the market by resin types, end-use industry, region as well as market dynamics for each segment
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Technological Background
- Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers
- Thermal Management
- Metal Replacement
- Design Flexibility and Efficiency
- Electrical Management
- Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics
- Driving Factors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Strong Demand from the Automotive Industry
- Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle
- Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management
- Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries
- Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal
- Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Miniaturization in the Electronics Industry
- Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics
- Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive
- Role of Plastics in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions
- Motor Vehicle Production
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Other End-Use Industries
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Special Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Polyamide
- Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Polycarbonate
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- Polyetherimide
- Other Types
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Important News Pertaining to the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
