Global Thermoform Packaging Industry
Global Thermoform Packaging Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2027
Sep 22, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoform Packaging estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blister Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clamshell Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Thermoform Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Skin Packaging Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Skin Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amcor Ltd.
- Anchor Packaging, Inc.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Display Pack, Inc.
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- DS Smith PLC
- G. Mondini Spa
- Sonoco Products Company
- Tekni-Plex, Inc.
- WestRock Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermoform Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Blister Packaging
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Blister Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Blister Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Clamshell
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Clamshell Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Clamshell Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Skin Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home & Personal
Care Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Home & Personal Care Goods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home & Personal Care
Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thermoform Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by Type -
Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thermoform Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: France Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin
Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by Type -
Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoform Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell
Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoform Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home &
Personal Care Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoform Packaging by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoform
Packaging by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoform Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell
Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoform Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home &
Personal Care Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin
Packaging and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: India Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blister
Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care
Goods, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: India Historic Review for Thermoform Packaging by
End-Use - Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods,
Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 126: India 15-Year Perspective for Thermoform Packaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Home & Personal Care Goods, Electronics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Thermoform
Packaging by Type - Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging,
Skin Packaging and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
