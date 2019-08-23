Global Thermoforming Packaging Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermoforming Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermoforming Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in use of polylactic acid (PLA) films in thermoforming, increasing demand for lightweight packaging products and advancements in thermoform manufacturing technology.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into blister packaging, clamshell packaging, skin packaging, containers and other types. Blister Packaging is subdivided into face seal, full face seal, trapped blister, full card blister and other blister packaging. Clamshell Packaging is sub-segmented into two piece, mock and tri fold. Other Types is sub categorized into tubs, windowed packaging, cups & bottles and trays & lids.

On the basis of the material, the market is divided into paper & paperboard, wood, plaster of paris, aluminum, plastics and other materials. Paper & Paperboard is subdivided into white lined chipboard, solid bleached sulfate (SBS) and other paper & paperboards. Plastics is sub-segmented into Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Plastics (Cellulose Acetate).



Amongst process type, the market is categorized into pressure forming, vacuum forming, mechanical forming, plug assist forming, cavity forming, drape forming and twin sheet forming. By heat seal coating, the market is fragmented into hot melt-based, solvent-based and water-based.



Depending on the end-user industry, the market is divided into electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, consumer goods and other end-user industries. Food & Beverage is sub categorized into bakery & confectionery, dairy, fresh produce, snacks & savory items, meat, poultry & seafood, ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods and other food & beverages. Other End-User Industries is subdivided into automotive, industrial goods and aerospace.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Use of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films in Thermoforming

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Products

3.1.3 Advancements in Thermoform Manufacturing Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Thermoforming Packaging Market, By Type

4.1 Blister Packaging

4.1.1 Face Seal

4.1.2 Full Face Seal

4.1.3 Trapped Blister

4.1.4 Full Card Blister

4.1.5 Other Blister Packaging

4.2 Clamshell Packaging

4.2.1 Two Piece

4.2.2 Mock

4.2.3 Tri Fold

4.3 Skin Packaging

4.4 Containers

4.5 Other Types

4.5.1 Tubs

4.5.2 Windowed Packaging

4.5.3 Cups & Bottles

4.5.4 Trays & Lids



5 Thermoforming Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Paper & Paperboard

5.1.1 White Lined Chipboard

5.1.2 Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

5.1.3 Other Paper & Paperboards

5.2 Wood

5.3 Plaster of Paris

5.4 Aluminum

5.5 Plastics

5.5.1 Polystyrene (PS)

5.5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.5.3 Polyethylene (PE)

5.5.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.5.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.5.6 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.5.7 Polypropylene (PP)

5.5.8 Other Plastics (Cellulose Acetate)

5.6 Other Materials



6 Thermoforming Packaging Market, By Process Type

6.1 Pressure Forming

6.2 Vacuum Forming

6.3 Mechanical Forming

6.4 Plug Assist Forming

6.5 Cavity Forming

6.6 Drape Forming

6.7 Twin Sheet Forming



7 Thermoforming Packaging Market, By Heat Seal Coating

7.1 Hot Melt-Based

7.2 Solvent-Based

7.3 Water-Based



8 Thermoforming Packaging Market, By End-User Industry

8.1 Electrical & Electronics

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Food & Beverage

8.3.1 Bakery & Confectionery

8.3.2 Dairy

8.3.3 Fresh Produce

8.3.3 Snacks & Savory Items

8.3.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

8.3.5 Ready-to-eat meals

8.3.6 Frozen Foods

8.3.7 Other Food & Beverages

8.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.5 Homecare & Toiletries

8.6 Consumer Goods

8.7 Other End-User Industries

8.7.1 Automotive

8.7.2 Industrial Goods

8.7.3 Aerospace



9 Thermoforming Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company

11.2 Bemis Company, Inc.

11.3 Constantia Flexibles GmbH

11.4 Sonoco Products Company

11.5 Amcor Limited

11.6 Agoform GmbH

11.7 Anchor Packaging Inc.

11.8 DS Smith PLC

11.9 Berry Global Inc.

11.10 Placon Corporation

11.11 Westrock Company

11.12 Blisterpak, Inc.

11.13 G. Mondini S.p.A

11.14 Display Pack Inc.

11.15 Tekni-plex Inc.

11.16 Winpak Ltd.

11.17 Universal Plastics Corporation



