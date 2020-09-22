Global Thermoplastic Composites Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoplastic Composites estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Short Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Long Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Thermoplastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Continuous Fiber Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Continuous Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dieffenbacher GmbH Maschinen

und Anlagenbau

und Anlagenbau Hanwha Azdel, Inc.

JNC Corporation

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Lanxess AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Fiber Glass

Quadrant AG

Royal DSM NV

RTP Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Solvay SA

Suprem SA

TechnoCompound GmbH

Teijin Ltd.

Victrex PLC









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermoplastic Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermoplastic Composites Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thermoplastic Composites Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Short Fiber (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Short Fiber (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Short Fiber (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Long Fiber (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Long Fiber (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Long Fiber (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Continuous Fiber (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Continuous Fiber (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Continuous Fiber (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Glass Mat (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Glass Mat (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Glass Mat (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electric & Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electric & Electronics (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electric & Electronics (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Transportation (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermoplastic Composites Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Thermoplastic Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Thermoplastic Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermoplastic Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Thermoplastic Composites Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermoplastic Composites Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Thermoplastic Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Thermoplastic Composites Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Thermoplastic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Thermoplastic Composites Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Thermoplastic Composites Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermoplastic Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Thermoplastic Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 98: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Thermoplastic Composites Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Thermoplastic Composites Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Thermoplastic Composites Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Thermoplastic Composites Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Thermoplastic Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Thermoplastic Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 126: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Thermoplastic Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Thermoplastic Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoplastic

Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thermoplastic Composites

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 146: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Thermoplastic Composites Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Thermoplastic Composites Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Composites

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Composites

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Composites

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Thermoplastic Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Iranian Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 185: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Composites Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Composites

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Composites

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Composites

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Thermoplastic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Thermoplastic Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

