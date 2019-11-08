Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Markets, 2019-2024: Increase in the Use of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate in Consumer Goods Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) globally is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the increase in the use of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate in Consumer Goods Industry.

On the flipside, the sudden decline of the automotive industry in major countries, such as China , India , and Germany , is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

, , and , is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. Growing use in Healthcare industry is expected to be a major opportunity for the market to grow.

Key Market Trends



Extensive Demand from Automobile Industry

Automotive lightweight materials have been witnessing robust growth during the past couple of years, due to the increasing demand for luxurious, low-on-emission, safe, and high-performance vehicles. As a result, suppliers and manufacturers have introduced various solutions that not only help OEMs meet continually tightening regulations, but also satisfy the widening range of consumer personal taste.

Typical TPV applications in the automotive industry include hose coverings, gaskets, seals, convoluted boots, vibration dampeners, air inlet duct covers, bushings, strut covers, ignition components, and window seals. Cost is the biggest advantage, with TPVs being 10-30% lower than EPDM, coupled with lower weight, improved design flexibility, and recyclability. Furthermore, the light weight of TPV enables more fuel-efficient vehicles. Every 10% reduction in vehicle weight is estimated to result in a 5-7% reduction in fuel usage.

Thus, increasing demand for Thermoplastic Vulcanizates from Automotive industry is expected to drive the Thermoplastic Vulcanizate(TPV) market.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

Electrical and electronics is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. This sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. Thailand , Malaysia , and Vietnam are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market.

, , and are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market. Thailand is the largest production base for electrical appliances in the ASEAN region. In 2017, the electrical and electronic products exports were valued at USD 60 billion .

is the largest production base for electrical appliances in the ASEAN region. In 2017, the electrical and electronic products exports were valued at . The governments of various ASEAN countries, such as Indonesia , Thailand , and Singapore , are focusing on formulating initiatives, in order to maintain the flow of growth, through various investment policies.

, , and , are focusing on formulating initiatives, in order to maintain the flow of growth, through various investment policies. In 2018, Japanese automobile production witnessed a rise of 0.4% over the previous year, to reach 9.7 million units. In recent years, there was an increase in the sales of motor vehicles and the number of motor vehicles in use.

Competitive Landscape



The Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market is partially consolidated with top 7 players competing globally for an estimated 70% of the market. The major companies include Exxon Mobil corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals Inc, Teknor Apex, Ravago, KUMHO POLYCHEM and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive Demand from Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Increase in Use of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate in Consumer Goods Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Sudden Decline of Automotive Industry in Major Countries

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Raw Material Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Building and Construction

5.1.3 Consumer Goods

5.1.4 Healthcare

5.1.5 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.3 Celanese Corporation

6.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries holdings BV

6.4.5 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.6 LCY GROUP

6.4.7 Trinseo

6.4.8 Kumho Polychem

6.4.9 Orbia

6.4.10 Teknor Apex

6.4.11 RTP Company

6.4.12 Elastron TPE

6.4.13 Ravago

6.4.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.15 FM Plastics



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Usage in Healthcare Industry



