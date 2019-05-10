Global Thick Film Resistor Market to Reach $615 Million by 2025 -- Automotive Segment Estimated to Be the Largest Market by End-Use Industry

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thick Film Resistor Market by Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics & Telecommunication), Resistor Type (Thick Film & Shunt), Vehicle Type (ICE, Electric & Hybrid Vehicles) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thick film resistor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 615 million by 2025 from USD 435 million in 2018.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for high performance electronics and electrical products, rising high speed data requirements, stringency in passenger safety norms, and growing comfort and convenience requirements. On the other hand, overall fall of commodity devices and reduced manufacturers profit margins are few concerns of this market.

The thick film power and shunt resistor market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the thick film power and shunt resistor market are Yageo (Taiwan), Vishay (US), KOA Corporation (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Rohm (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Bourns (US).

Automotive segment is estimated to be the largest market for thick film resistor, by end-use industry, during the forecast period

Even though the electrical and electronics industry lead the overall resistor market, in case of thick film and shunt resistor, automotive segment is set to the lead the market. This is because of the usage of these resistors in various application such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), body electronics & lighting, powertrain, infotainment & telematics, and electric and hybrid vehicles. The demand for these applications is driven by two factors - vehicular safety & fuel economy norms and shifting inclination towards comfort features.

Europe and North America have rigorous regulations due to which the installation of safety regulations become mandatory. Also, the demand for premium vehicles, which have high-end safety and comfort features such as electronic stability control (ESC), adaptive cruise control, and adaptive headlights, is also higher in these regions. Additionally, commercial vehicles segment is gradually adopting these features, especially in Asia Oceania. All of these factors would impel the OEMs to install more electronic circuits in vehicles, which will subsequently spur the demand for thick film and shunt resistors in automotive segment

Shunt resistor is projected to be the fastest growing thick film resistor, by type, during the forecast period

Shunt resistor is projected to be one of the fastest growing market during the period 2018-2025. Electrical products such as energy meters, smart meters, LED controls, battery chargers, and industrial machinery are some electrical devices where shunt resistors are widely required to measure the current flow.

Global manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capability towards the developing nations due to low labor wages along with attractive tax exemptions. This would drive the power requirement, and to support it, the demand for electrical products will also grow. As shunt resistors provide higher reliability, accuracy, and performance while measuring the current flow, these would be an appropriate component to satisfy the requirement.

Europe and Asia Oceania - The largest and the fastest growing thick film resistor markets, respectively

Europe is estimated to be the prominent market for thick film and shunt resistor owing to the inclination towards technological innovations, increasing R&D investments by big companies, higher purchasing power, and high demand for environment-friendly and energy-efficient products.

Thick film and shunt resistors are widely used in several applications including automotive, power, consumer electronics, and industrial which have shown promising growth in recent years mainly in Germany, France, Italy, and UK. Further, major telecom giants in Europe such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefnica, and Orange are increasing their investment on 5G trials, which will prompt the demand of telecom and base station equipment. The growth of electronics and electrical products in automotive, industrial, and telecom sectors would also drive the thick film and shunt resistor market in this region

Asia Oceania region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for thick film and shunt resistor during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, and growing ecommerce activities are expected to drive the demand in this region. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the main consumers of electronic and automotive products.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) statistics, India became the world largest telecommunications market with ~1.20 billion subscribers, as of December 2018. Also, smart city and infrastructural development programs are driving the market growth in Asian countries. Most of the regional resistor manufacturers such as Yageo, Panasonic, Rohm, and Koa Corporation are catering to the thick film and shunt resistor demand in Asia countries. The growth in these markets would parallelly impel the thick film and shunt resistor market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Thick Film Resistor Market Trend, Forecast & Opportunity

4.2 Thick Film Resistor Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Thick Film Resistor Market, By Type

4.4 Thick Film Resistor Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry, By Type

4.5 Thick Film Resistor Market for Telecommunication Industry, By Type

4.6 Thick Film Resistor Market for Automotive Industry, By Ice Vehicle Type

4.7 Thick Film Resistor Market for By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, By Vehicle Type

4.8 Thick Film Resistor Market for Automotive Industry, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for High-Performance Electronic and Electrical Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of 4G/5G Networks

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Premium and Luxury Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.4.1 Advanced Driver Assistance System

5.2.1.4.2 Telematics and Infotainment System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Falling Commodity Prices and Reduced Profit Margins

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Increasing Presence of Local Manufacturers



6 Thick Film Resistor Market, By End-Use Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Automotive Industry Accounts for Largest Market as of 2018

6.3 Electrical & Electronics

6.3.1 Rising Urbanisation, and Upcoming Smart Cities Projects Drives the Electrical & Electronics Goods Demand.

6.4 Telecommunication

6.4.1 Emergence of Giga-Fiber Technologies to Increase Broadband Speed is Expected to Drive Thick Film Power & Shunt Resistor Market for the Telecommunication Industry



7 Thick Film Resistor Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Thick Film Power Resistor

7.2.1 Thick Film Power Resistors are Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share

7.3 Shunt Resistor

7.3.1 Asia Oceania is Anticipated to Be the Largest Market



8 Thick Film Resistor Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Thick Film Resistor

8.2.1 The Thick Film Resistors are the Most Preferred Type of Resistors in Electrical and Electronic Applications.

8.3 Shunt Resistor

8.3.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Shunt Resistors



9 Thick Film Resistor Market for Telecommunication Industry, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Thick Film Resistor

9.2.1 Continuously Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base is Driver Factor for Asian Countries

9.3 Shunt Resistor

9.3.1 Asia Oceanic is Fastest Market for Shunt Resistor



10 Thick Film Resistor Market for Automotive Industry, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Thick Film Resistor

10.2.1 Thick Film Resistor Holds Largest Share for Automotive Industry

10.3 Shunt Resistor

10.3.1 Different Technological Advancements Drives the Shunt Resistor Market



11 Thick Film Resistor Market for Automotive Industry, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Passenger Car

11.2.1 Passenger Car Accounts for Maximum Share in the Overall Vehicle Production

11.3 Commerical Vehicle

11.3.1 Commercial Vehicles Have Limited Safety and Luxury Features, Which Results in A Lower Share in This Segement.



12 Thick Film Resistor Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

12.2.1 BEVs are the Most Preferred Type of Electric Vehicles as they Operate Without Any Form of Emissions.

12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

12.3.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Leads the Thick Film and Shunt Resistor Market.

12.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

12.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Phev



13 Thick Film Resistor Market for Automotive Industry, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Asia Oceania

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 China is Growing as Automotive Hub, and Estimated to Be the Largest Market

13.2.2 India

13.2.2.1 India is the Fastest Growing Market for Automotive Resistor Market

13.2.3 Japan

13.2.3.1 Thick Film Power Resistor is the Fastest Growing Market in Japan

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.4.1 Vehicle and Road Safety Regulations Results in Installation of Adas Devices in South Korea

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Germany is Identified as the Largest Automotive Industry in Europe.

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 France is the Fastest Growing Market for Thick Film & Shunt Resistor Market

13.3.3 Spain

13.3.3.1 Thick Film Power Resistor Leads the Market in Spain

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Thick Film Power Resistor Leads the Market in Italy

13.3.5 UK

13.3.5.1 UK Automotive Industry has Regained Pre-Crisis Production Levels and is Expected to Grow the Vehicle Production.

13.3.6 Russia

13.3.6.1 Thick Film Power Resistor is the Fastest Growing Market

13.4 North America

13.4.1 US

13.4.1.1 The Automotive Market in the US is Inclined Toward Suvs and Light Trucks

13.4.2 Canada

13.4.2.1 High Standard of Living and High Per Capita Income is Leading to the Demand of the Premium Cars

13.4.3 Mexico

13.4.3.1 Mexico is Estimated to Be the Second Largest Market in North America Owing to the Increasing Vehicle Production in Recent Years.

13.5 Row

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.1.1 Brazil is Estimated to Be the Largest Because of Its High Growth Potential and Easy Availability of Cheap and Skilled Labor

13.5.2 South Africa

13.5.2.1 Weak Economic Outlook and Lower Demand in the Market Have Led to A Slowdown in the Vehicle Production and Overcapacity in Production Facilities.



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Thick Film Resistor Market: Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Terminology

14.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 New Product Launches/New Product Developments

14.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.4.3 Expansions

14.4.4 Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Collaborations



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Yageo

15.2 TE Connectivity

15.3 KOA Corporation

15.4 Panasonic

15.5 Vishay

15.6 ROHM Semiconductor

15.7 Viking Tech Corporation

15.8 Murata

15.9 TT Electroncs

15.1 Bourns

15.11 Additional Companies

15.11.1 Asia Oceania

15.11.1.1 Ralec

15.11.1.2 Japan Resistor

15.11.1.3 Token Electronics

15.11.2 North America

15.11.2.1 NIC Components

15.11.2.2 Cal-Chip Electronics

15.11.2.3 International Manufacturing Services

15.11.2.4 Riedon

15.11.2.5 Ohmite

15.11.3 Europe

15.11.3.1 AMC Technologies

15.11.3.2 Isabellenhuette Heusler



