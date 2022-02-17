Global Thin-Film Sensors Market Report 2022: Data from 2020 to 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2024 and CAGR Projections through 2026

Feb 17, 2022, 06:15 ET
COVID-19 has impacted the thin-film sensor market, especially in industries such as automotive and healthcare. The technology is being implemented in remote sensing devices to monitor the health condition of patients and for patient self-care kits. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and shutdowns of business operations, there was a drop in the demand for automotive and a decline in the sensor application, as well.
The adoption of thin-film sensors is not only limited to healthcare and automotive, but also to the industrial sector for various applications: detecting harmful gases to maintain the safety of workers, maintaining the standard level of pressure and temperature in closed environments, analyzing and monitoring various equipment to enhance productivity. Most countries are adopting industry 4.0 and low carbon emission goals, which will further enhance the adoption of thin-film sensors across industries, worldwide.
The report provides an overview of the global market and technology for thin-film sensors and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021-2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and region.
This report also focuses on the major driving trends and restraints that affect the market. It explains the current trends in the global market and the technology for thin-film sensors. The report concludes with detailed profiles on the major players in the global market and technology for thin-film sensors.
Although fabricated using thin-film technologies, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) (including BioMEMS, BioNEMS and integrated circuit [IC]), sensors are not included within the scope of this study. MEMS and NEMS sensors are covered in the BCC Research report, IAS027D MEMS: Biosensors and Nanosensors (published in Dec. 2015). IC sensors are devices with the sensing element integrated on the silicon chip in addition to the transistor and other electrical components. These devices are typically included in the product portfolio of semiconductor manufacturers and are considered part of the general semiconductor industry.
The Report Includes
- 29 data tables and 65 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for thin-film sensor
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of thin-film sensor market based on application, type and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Coverage of technology overview, evolution and basic fabrication process of thin films, and snapshot of latest technological developments of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AMETEK, Honeywell International Inc., Nova Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Evolution of Thin-Film Technologies
- Basic Fabrication Process
- Substrate Selection
- Film Deposition and Patterning
- Assembly, Cutting, Testing and Packaging
- Latest Technological Developments, 2010 to Present
- Piezoelectric Thin-Film for Angular Velocity Sensors
- Paper-Based Roll-to-Roll Sensors
- Free-Standing Single Walled Carbon Nanotube Thin-Films Formed via Direct Dry Printing Processes
- Thin-Film Temperature Sensor on Sapphire Fiber Tip
- R2R Micro-Structured Metamaterials Films
- Chemical Sensor for Disease Diagnosis
- High-Temperature Chemical Sensors
- Carbon Nanotube Thin-Films for Infrared Sensors
- Thin-Film Stand-Alone Temperature Sensor, by Printing Technology
- Roll-to-Roll Sensors' (ROPAS) Project
- Minimized Surface Roughness for Electronics in Conducting Thin-Film
- Silicon Thin-Film Transistor Aptamer Sensor for COVID-19 Detection
- Other Technological Trends
- Thin, Ultrathin and Small Footprint Devices
- Roll-to-Roll and Large Area Coatings
- Merging of Thick and Thin-Film Technologies
- Nanotechnology
- Market Drivers
- Prevention of Hazardous Pollutants
- Increasing Adoption in Healthcare, Industrial 4.0 and IoT
- Market Restraints
- Miniaturization of Sensors
- Impact of COVID-19 on Thin-Film Sensors Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 List of Global Industry Players
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Ametek Inc.
- Baumer
- Gems Sensors Inc.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Inficon
- Innovative Sensor Technology (Ist) AG
- Jiaxing Jingkong Electronic
- Jumo
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Nova Biomedical
- Renlux Crystal
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sd Biosensor
- Sensing Devices
- Tekscan
- Temperature Specialists Inc.
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
- Wika
