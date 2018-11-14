Global Thin Wall Packaging Market (2018-2023) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.64%
16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Thin Wall Packaging Market by Product Type (Tubs, Cups, Jars, Trays, Clamshells, Lids, Pots), Production Process (Thermoforming, Injection Molding), Material (PP, PE, PET, PS, PVC), Application (Food, Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thin wall packaging market is expected to grow from USD 42.8 billion in 2018 to USD 53.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.
The thin wall packaging market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand from the food & beverage industry, increase in urban population, changes in lifestyles, and rise in disposable income. However, stringent regulations imposed on food packaging and its raw materials can hinder the growth of the market.
Polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The polypropylene segment is the fastest-growing in the thin wall packaging market, in terms of value. This is attributed to various benefits offered by polypropylene thin walled products such as high stiffness, heat resistance, steam barrier properties, elasticity, enhanced transparency, and strong impact and rigidity balance. Polyethylene terephthalate is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing application in the beverages application. Polystyrene, as a material for thin wall packaging, is projected to witness a decline in demand due to its negative environmental impact.
Injection molding segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The injection molding segment is expected to dominate the thin wall packaging market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to its numerous benefits, including faster production speed, increased productivity, lower cost of production, and uniformity. The thermoforming segment was the second-largest segment in the thin wall packaging market in 2017, in terms of volume.
Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors such as industrialization, growth in middle-class population, the rise in disposable income, ease of convenient & visible packaging, and the rise in demand for sustainable packed products are expected to drive the demand for thin wall packaging in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
Meanwhile, Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increased demand for convenient, eco-friendly, visually appealing packaging, the rise in domestic demand for food products & exports, along with the expansion of retail chains in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Periodization Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Research Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Developing Economies to Register High Growth in Demand for Thin Wall Packaging
4.2 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material
4.3 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product Type
4.4 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application
4.5 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Customer-Friendly and Lightweight Packaging
5.2.1.3 Increase in Urban Population, Changes in Lifestyles, and Rise in Disposable Income
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Recycling & Environmental Concerns
5.2.4.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices
6 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tubs
6.3 Cups
6.4 Trays
6.5 Jars
6.6 Clamshells
6.7 Pots
6.8 Lids
7 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Injection Molding
7.3 Thermoforming
8 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food
8.3 Beverages
8.4 Others
9 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Polypropylene (PP)
9.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
9.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
9.5 Polystyrene (PS)
9.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
9.7 Others
10 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 UK
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Russia
10.2.6 Spain
10.2.7 Turkey
10.2.8 Rest of Europe
10.3 North America
10.3.1 US
10.3.2 Canada
10.3.3 Mexico
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 Australia
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
10.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 New Product Launches
11.3.2 Acquisitions
11.3.3 Investments & Expansions
11.3.4 Joint Ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Amcor
12.2 Reynolds Group Holdings
12.3 Berry Global Group
12.4 RPC Group PLC
12.5 Silgan Holdings
12.6 Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)
12.7 ILIP SRL
12.8 Mold-Tek Packaging
12.9 Greiner Packaging International
12.10 Double H Plastics
12.11 Other Players
12.11.1 Oosterbeek Packaging B.V.
12.11.2 Groupe Guillin
12.11.3 Omniform Group
12.11.4 Takween Advanced Industries
12.11.5 International Traders(Sanpac)
12.11.6 Knauer Holding GmbH & Co. Kg
12.11.7 Sunrise Plastics
12.11.8 Insta Polypack
12.11.9 Dampack International Bv
12.11.10 Plastipak Industries Inc.
12.11.11 JRD International
12.11.12 Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited
12.11.13 Frch Plast A/S
12.11.14 Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.
12.11.15 Sem Plastik San. Tic. A.S.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnnpjp/global_thin_wall?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article