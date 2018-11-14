Global Thin Wall Packaging Market (2018-2023) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.64%

DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thin Wall Packaging Market by Product Type (Tubs, Cups, Jars, Trays, Clamshells, Lids, Pots), Production Process (Thermoforming, Injection Molding), Material (PP, PE, PET, PS, PVC), Application (Food, Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thin wall packaging market is expected to grow from USD 42.8 billion in 2018 to USD 53.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.

The thin wall packaging market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand from the food & beverage industry, increase in urban population, changes in lifestyles, and rise in disposable income. However, stringent regulations imposed on food packaging and its raw materials can hinder the growth of the market.

Polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The polypropylene segment is the fastest-growing in the thin wall packaging market, in terms of value. This is attributed to various benefits offered by polypropylene thin walled products such as high stiffness, heat resistance, steam barrier properties, elasticity, enhanced transparency, and strong impact and rigidity balance. Polyethylene terephthalate is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing application in the beverages application. Polystyrene, as a material for thin wall packaging, is projected to witness a decline in demand due to its negative environmental impact.

Injection molding segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The injection molding segment is expected to dominate the thin wall packaging market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to its numerous benefits, including faster production speed, increased productivity, lower cost of production, and uniformity. The thermoforming segment was the second-largest segment in the thin wall packaging market in 2017, in terms of volume.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors such as industrialization, growth in middle-class population, the rise in disposable income, ease of convenient & visible packaging, and the rise in demand for sustainable packed products are expected to drive the demand for thin wall packaging in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increased demand for convenient, eco-friendly, visually appealing packaging, the rise in domestic demand for food products & exports, along with the expansion of retail chains in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Economies to Register High Growth in Demand for Thin Wall Packaging

4.2 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material

4.3 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product Type

4.4 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application

4.5 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Customer-Friendly and Lightweight Packaging

5.2.1.3 Increase in Urban Population, Changes in Lifestyles, and Rise in Disposable Income

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recycling & Environmental Concerns

5.2.4.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices



6 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tubs

6.3 Cups

6.4 Trays

6.5 Jars

6.6 Clamshells

6.7 Pots

6.8 Lids



7 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Injection Molding

7.3 Thermoforming



8 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.3 Beverages

8.4 Others



9 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polypropylene (PP)

9.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

9.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

9.5 Polystyrene (PS)

9.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

9.7 Others



10 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 UK

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Russia

10.2.6 Spain

10.2.7 Turkey

10.2.8 Rest of Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.3 Mexico

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia

10.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Investments & Expansions

11.3.4 Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amcor

12.2 Reynolds Group Holdings

12.3 Berry Global Group

12.4 RPC Group PLC

12.5 Silgan Holdings

12.6 Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)

12.7 ILIP SRL

12.8 Mold-Tek Packaging

12.9 Greiner Packaging International

12.10 Double H Plastics

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Oosterbeek Packaging B.V.

12.11.2 Groupe Guillin

12.11.3 Omniform Group

12.11.4 Takween Advanced Industries

12.11.5 International Traders(Sanpac)

12.11.6 Knauer Holding GmbH & Co. Kg

12.11.7 Sunrise Plastics

12.11.8 Insta Polypack

12.11.9 Dampack International Bv

12.11.10 Plastipak Industries Inc.

12.11.11 JRD International

12.11.12 Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

12.11.13 Frch Plast A/S

12.11.14 Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.

12.11.15 Sem Plastik San. Tic. A.S.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnnpjp/global_thin_wall?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

