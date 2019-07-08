NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Three-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier Vs. Load Carrier), By Fuel Type (Electric, Petrol/CNG and Diesel), By Region (APAC, Africa, South America and Rest of World), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2024



Global three-wheelers market exhibited a moderate growth during 2014-2018, with value market of over $ 19.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8%, to reach $ 39.9 billion by 2024. The growing demand for three-wheelers globally has been backed by their low price, easy manoeuvrability and efficient performance. Moreover, three-wheelers market is anticipated to become more promising, as companies are launching new models according to the customized specifications across different regions. Additionally, rising demand for transportation in regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa along with growing inclination towards last mile delivery of products would further propel growth in the market over the next five years.



Some of the major players operating in global three-wheelers market are Bajaj Auto Limited, Piaggio & C. S.p.A., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Scooters India Limited, Atul Auto Limited, ChongQing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Dowedo International Trade Co., Ltd.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of three-wheelers distributors and dealers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major three-wheelers companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for three-wheelers market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different vehicle type and fuel type, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these value & volume from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.

The analyst calculated the market size for global three-wheelers market using a bottom-up technique, wherein the value service data for different vehicle type (Passenger Carrier Vs.Load Carrier) were recorded as well as forecast for the future years.



The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as three-wheelers manufacturers, dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



In this report, global three-wheelers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Carrier

o Load Carrier

• Market, by Fuel Type

o Petrol/CNG

o Diesel

o Electric

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of World



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global three-wheelers market.



