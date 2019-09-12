Global Thrombocytopenia (Immune & Chemotherapy-induced) Market Report 2019-2023 with Profiles of Leading Players - Novartis, Merck, CSL, Amgen, Horizon Therapeutics and Rigel

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thrombocytopenia (Immune & Chemotherapy-induced) Market: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global thrombocytopenia (Immune and Chemotherapy-induced) market.

The factors such as, rising healthcare expenditures, growing female population, rising prevalence of arthritis, increasing incidences of hepatitis C and new cases of diagnosed cancer would drive the growth of the market. However, market growth would be challenged by the lethargic drug approval process, side effects associated with available thrombocytopenia drugs and the availability of alternative treatment options. A few notable trends include, novel drug development for thrombocytopenia, increasing number of awareness programs against thrombocytopenia, and increasing preferences for biosimilars.

The global thrombocytopenia market would witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to the rising prevalence of thrombocytopenia and associated risk factors. The most common type of thrombocytopenia is ITP, which is highly prevalent in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Whereas, CIT (Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia) occurs in patients with cancer, due to the involvement of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD is growing rapidly with an increase in incidences of HCV infections among them.

The fastest growing regional market in the U.S., owing to the high prevalence of thrombocytopenia in patients with cancer as well as chronic liver diseases. Moreover, rising awareness about the symptoms and causes of thrombocytopenia among people, through various campaigns and the FDA approvals of various novel drugs for the treatment of thrombocytopenia would drive considerable growth in the global thrombocytopenia market.

Scope of the report:

The major regional market (the U.S.) has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Novartis AG, Merck and Co., CSL Limited, Amgen Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Thrombocytes Drugs Manufacturers

Chemical Suppliers

End Users (Hospital, Medical Centers, Clinical Institutes)

Healthcare Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes of Thrombocytopenia

1.3 Symptoms of Thrombocytopenia

1.4 Diagnosis of Thrombocytopenia

1.5 Treatment of Thrombocytopenia

1.6 Pathophysiology of Thrombocytopenia

2. Global Thrombocytopenia Market

2.1 Global ITP Market

2.1.1 Global ITP Market Forecast by Value

2.1.2 Global ITP Total Patient Volume Forecast

2.1.3 Global ITP Total Patient Volume Forecast by Region

2.1.4 Global ITP Treated Patient Volume Forecast

2.1.5 Global ITP Treated Patient Volume Forecast by Region

2.2 Global CIT Market

2.2.1 Global CIT Total Patient Volume Forecast

2.2.2 Global CIT Total Patient Volume Forecast by Region

2.2.3 Global CIT Treated Patient Volume Forecast

2.2.4 Global CIT Treated Patient Volume Forecast by Region

3. Regional Thrombocytopenia Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. ITP Total Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. ITP Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Doptelet ITP Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.4 The U.S. CIT Total Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. CIT Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.6 The U.S. Doptelet CIT Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.7 The U.S. CLD Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.8 The U.S. CLD Patient Volume with Severe Thrombocytopenia Forecast

3.1.9 The U.S. CLD Treated Patient Volume with Severe Thrombocytopenia Forecast

3.2 ROW (Rest of World)

3.2.1 ROW ITP Total Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.2 ROW ITP Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.3 ROW CIT Total Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.4 ROW CIT Treated Patient Volume Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Growing Female Population

4.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis

4.1.4 Increasing Incidences of Hepatitis C

4.1.5 New Cases of Diagnosed Cancer

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Novel Drug Development for Thrombocytopenia

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Awareness Programs about Thrombocytopenia

4.2.3 Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

4.2.4 Increasing Preference for Biosimilars

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lethargic Drug Approval Process

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated With Available Thrombocytopenia Drugs

4.3.3 Availability of Alternative Treatment Options

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Available Drugs for Chronic Thrombocytopenia

5.1.2 Key Players - R&D Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6. Company Profiles



Amgen Inc.

CSL Limited

Horizon Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

