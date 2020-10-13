Global Time Definite Parcel (Airways, Waterways, Roadways) Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Time Definite Parcel Market - Analysis By Product (B2B, B2C), Mode of Transport, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Time Definite Parcel Market was valued at USD 137,283.41 million in the year 2019

Enhancement in the logistics quality and competence, innovation in parcel delivery processes, augmented demand for time definite goods, services, documents and information among business and consumers and rise in international shipping are accelerating the market of time definite parcel market across the world. Time definite parcels are associated with higher cost as the delivery is based on speed over cost efficiency.

The difference in the cost structure of time definite and e-commerce parcels were the key constraints in the growth and development of time definite parcel market. However, the introduction of innovative technologies in the delivery process by the market giants such as SF, DHL, UPS and FedEx and bringing cost competitive delivery methods expected to escalate the demand for time critical parcel market over the estimated period of time.

Also, rising business transactions, e-commerce activity, rising importance of tracking and tracing the status of the parcel are also expected to drive the demand for time sensitive parcels during the forecast period of 2020-2025. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the leading companies such as FedEx, UPS and DPDHL have faced huge disruptions in operations due to suspension of business activities as a result of strict anti-coronavirus measures being taken up.

Also, primary takeaway is that production, delivery, and fulfilment from China has been majorly impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, pandemic has revived the acknowledgment of web business everywhere and actuated the organizations to stimulate an enormous number of overhauls and headways in the conveyance that quicken market development in future.

Rise in the use of e-commerce websites for buying high-end brands and fresh food as a time definite delivery by large masses post COVID 19 in China and other nations in turn propelling growth of time critical deliveries in B2C sector.

Under the Mode of Transport Segment, the market share of Airways Mode of Transport is preferred when parcels are to be delivered across different countries as it is the fasted mode of transport and best for the shipment of goods, documents which are to be delivered on priority basis. These factors are estimated to accelerate the time definite parcel market in the forecasted period.

On the basis of Product Segment, rising business transactions, e-commerce activity and rising importance of tracking and tracing the status of the parcel are accelerating market growth.

Among the regions, North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe region is the most attractive region for the growth of Time Definite Parcel market owing to the presence of market leading companies, presence of high-quality logistics and competence and numerous market players and rising internet retailing.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Time Definite Parcel Market By Value.

The report analyses Time Definite Parcel Market By Mode of Transport (Airways, Waterways, Roadways).

The report assesses the Time Definite Parcel Market By Product (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumers).

The Global Time Definite Parcel Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country (US, Canada , UK, Russia , Italy , Germany , China , India , South Korea , Japan ).

, , ) and By Country (US, , UK, , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Mode of Transport, By Product and By Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, YTO Express (International) Holding Ltd., JD Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL Group, U.S. Logistics, Sky Net Worldwide Express, Time Definite Express, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS).

The report presents the analysis of Time Definite Parcel market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Introducing Click and Collect stores and Wider Time Window



3. Global Time Definite Parcel Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Time Definite Parcel Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Time Definite Parcel Market Segmentation By Product

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Time Definite Parcel Market - By Product

5.2 By Business to Business (B2B) - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 By Business to Consumers (B2C) - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Time Definite Parcel Market Segmentation By Mode of Transport

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Time Definite Parcel Market - By Product

6.2 By Airways - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 By Waterways - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 By Roadways - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Time Definite Parcel Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Time Definite Parcel Market: By Region



8. North America Time Definite Parcel Market: Segmentation By Product and Mode of Transport (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Time Definite Parcel Market: Size and Forecast, By Value (2020-2025)

8.2 Market Segmentation By Product (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumers (B2C)

8.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Transport (Airways Waterways and Roadways)

8.4 North America Time Definite Parcel Market: Country Analysis

8.5 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Time Definite Parcel Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.6 Competitive Scenario of North America Time Definite Parcel Market: By Country

8.7 United States Time Definite Parcel Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.8 United States Time Definite Parcel Market Segmentation By Product and Mode of Transport

8.9 Canada Time Definite Parcel Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.10 Canada Time Definite Parcel Market Segmentation By Product and Mode of Transport



9. Europe Time Definite Parcel Market: Segmentation By Product and Mode of Transport (2020-2025)



10. APAC Time Definite Parcel Market: Segmentation By Product and Mode of Transport(2020-2025)



11. Global Time Definite Parcel Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Time Definite Parcel Market Drivers

11.2 Global Time Definite Parcel Market Restraints

11.3 Global Time Definite Parcel Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Time Definite Parcel Market - By Product (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Time Definite Parcel Market - By Mode of Transport (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Time Definite Parcel Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.

14.2 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

14.3 YTO Express Group Co., Ltd.,

14.4 JDLogistics

14.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group

14.6 U.S. Logistics

14.7 Sky Net Worldwide Express

14.8 Time Definite Express

14.9 FedEx

14.10 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

