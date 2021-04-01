Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market 2021-2025- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025
The time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is poised to grow by $ 788.63 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
The report on the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of AR and VR market. In addition, factors such as rise in popularity of 3D cameras will help the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market to expand its horizon.
The time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in popularity of digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market covers the following areas:
Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Sizing
Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Forecast
Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adafruit Industries LLC
- ams AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Melexis NV
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TDK Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Executive Summary
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adafruit Industries LLC
- ams AG
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Melexis NV
- Sharp Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TDK Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
