Global Timing Belt Market to 2024 by Drive Type, Component, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Type, Manufacturing Process & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Timing Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global timing belt market was worth US$ 6.3 Billion in 2018

A timing belt is a ribbed belt that is used to create a synchronisation between the crankshaft's rotation and the engine valves so that the valves will open and close at an appropriate time. A timing belt is fixed under a timing cover situated in front of the engine. It is commonly manufactured out of high-quality rubber with nylon-reinforced cords inside to extend the life of the belt. A timing belt is also used to drive some additional components like water pump, oil pump, balance shaft, etc. which are also required to be synchronised with the crankshaft.

Rising sales of new automobiles along with an increasing demand from the replacement market is expected to catalyse the global demand of timing belts. Automobile sales have been strong in both developed and emerging markets after a period of sluggish growth in many regions as a result of the global economic slowdown. This has catalysed the demand of timing belts from the OEM segment. Although OEM sales account for a major share of the global timing belt market, the bulk of the demand comes from the replacement segment.

The size of the replacemet market for timing belts is significantly higher than the OEM market as most timing belts normally need to be replaced as part of regular maintenance every 60,000 to 100,000 miles. Europe and North America currently account for the bulk of the global timing belt market. The Asia pacific region, however, represents the fastest growing market catalysed by a strong growth in automobile sales in China, India, South Korea, Thailand, etc.

Looking forward, we expect the global timing belt market to reach a value of US$ 8.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global timing belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global timing belt industry?

What is the breakup of the global timing belt market on the basis of drive type?

What is the breakup of the global timing belt market on the basis of component?

What is the breakup of the global timing belt market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global timing belt market on the basis of vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global timing belt market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global timing belt market?

What is the structure of the global timing belt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global timing belt market?

How are timing belts manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Timing Belt Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Drive Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drive Type

6.1 Dry Belts

6.2 Chain

6.3 Belt in Oil



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Tensioner

7.2 Idler Pulleys

7.3 Timing Shield/Cover

7.4 Sprocket



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 OEM

8.2 Aftermarket



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Vehicle

9.2 Commercial Vehicle



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Global Timing Belt Industry: SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Global Timing Belt Industry: Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Research and Development

12.3 Raw Material Procurement

12.4 Manufacturing

12.5 Marketing

12.6 Distribution

12.7 End-Use



13 Global Timing Belt Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Global Timing Belt Industry: Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Timing Belt Manufacturing Process

15.1 Product Overview

15.2 Raw Material Requirements

15.3 Manufacturing Process

15.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 B&B Manufacturing

16.3.2 ContiTech

16.3.3 The Carlstar Group

16.3.4 Gates Corporation

16.3.5 J.K. Fenner Limited

16.3.6 ACDelco

16.3.7 Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

16.3.8 Bando USA

16.3.9 Dayco

16.3.10 Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt

16.3.11 Goodyear SKF

16.3.12 Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt

16.3.13 MAHLE Aftermarket

16.3.14 Tsubaki



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqb8mz/global_timing?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

