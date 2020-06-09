Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2020-2026 - Schrader, Continental, Pacific, ZF TRW and HUF Dominate the Global Market, Among Which Schrader Takes a Lion's Share; 45.2% in 2019

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global TPMS market (development environment, status quo, market size and structure, competitive landscape and key markets)

Chinese TPMS market (development environment, status quo, technologies, market demand, structure and penetration, competition pattern

8 foreign, 25 mainland Chinese and 6 Taiwanese TPMS companies as well as 5 TPMS sensor chip makers.

TPMS OEM prevails across the world, with its market size reaching 59.2 million units and the installation rate at 64.5% (an increase of 4.9 points from a year ago) in 2019 as TMPS needs to be installed compulsorily in EU, South Korea, Taiwan (China), China, among others. The world TPMS installations are expected to drop to 58.35 million units in 2020 when the global output of automobiles has taken a tumble as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Europe is still the largest TPMS market around the globe, followed by China already staying ahead of the United States. In 2019, China made up 27.9% of the world TPMS OEM market, only second to Europe 31.6% but expectedly surpassing Europe to be the laureate.



Although with a late start, China's TPMS installations are on a steady rise amid the enforcement of mandatory policy on TPMS. In 2019, TPMS penetration rate was up to 64% and OEM installations hit 16.49 million units, the figures projected to soar to 79% and 25.16 million units respectively in 2026 as the passenger cars in production across China must be equipped with TMPS from January 1, 2020 on.



The global TPMS market is ruled by giants like Schrader, Continental, Pacific, ZF TRW and HUF, among which Schrader takes a lion's share, 45.2% in 2019.



In China, the foreign companies represented by Schrader firmly hold at least 50% share of the Chinese TPMS market through establishing joint ventures, while the Chinese counterparts like the leading one Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation seize roughly 19.5% shares. In 2019, Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation partnered with HUF to set up a joint venture for business expansion and it accessed via HUF to the supply chains of world-renowned carmakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.



The policy on mandatory configuration of TPMS produces a huge market space into which the entrants like Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co., Ltd., DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd, and Xiaomi (MI) are allured. Fiercer competition will occur in future TPMS market in China.



Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of TPMS

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Function

1.4 System Composition

1.5 Production Process



2 Global TPMS Industry

2.1 Development Environment

2.2 Industry Status

2.3 Market Size

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.6 Main Regions

2.6.1 USA

2.6.2 Europe

2.6.3 South Korea

2.6.4 Taiwan



3 China TPMS Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.2 Technological Development

3.2.1 One-Way TPMS

3.2.2 Two-Way TPMS

3.2.3 BMBS Technology

3.2.4 Next-Generation TPMS

3.3 Industry Status

3.4 Market Demand

3.5 Market Penetration

3.6 Market Structure

3.7 Competitive Landscape

3.8 Core Components

3.8.1 Chip

3.8.2 MEMS Sensor

3.8.3 Li/SOC12 Battery



4 Foreign Companies

4.1 Schrader

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 TPMS Business

4.1.3 Business in China

4.2 Continental

4.3 ZF TRW (former TRW Automotive)

4.4 Huf Group

4.5 PressurePro

4.6 Omron

4.7 Pacific Industrial

4.8 Denso



5 Mainland Chinese Companies

5.1 Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Gross Margin

5.1.5 TPMS Business

5.1.6 Development Strategy

5.2 Kysonix Inc.

5.3 Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.

5.4 Shanghai Hang Sheng Industry Co. Ltd.

5.5 Steelmate Co. Ltd.

5.6 Shanghai Topsystm Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.7 Shenzhen Autotech Co. Ltd.

5.8 Sate Auto Electronic Co. Ltd.

5.9 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Co. Ltd.

5.10 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Co. Ltd.

5.11 Beijing Sincode Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

5.12 Shenzhen Autel Technology Co. Ltd.

5.13 Cixi Fu'erda Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.14 Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

5.15 Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.16 Yangzhou Kooan Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.17 VICTON Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.18 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co. Ltd.

5.19 Shanghai Aero-Care Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.20 Shenzhen Shenyongtong Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.21 Others



6 Taiwanese Companies

6.1 Orange Electronic

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 TPMS Business

6.1.5 Development Strategy

6.2 Cub Elecparts Inc.

6.3 TungThih Electronic

6.4 Mobiletron Electronics

6.5 Luhai Holding Corp.

6.6 E-Lead Electronic



7 Sensor Chip Suppliers

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 MEMS Market

7.1.2 TPMS Sensor Market

7.2 GE

7.3 Infineon

7.4 NXP

7.5 Guangdong Hiway Integrated Circuit Technology Co. Ltd.

7.6 SENASIC

7.7 NavInfo



