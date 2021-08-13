FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 10173 Companies: 40 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Abcam plc; Agilent Technologies; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Bio SB; Bio-Genex Laboratories; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN N.V.; Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Consumables, Instruments); Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Special Staining, Digital Pathology & Workflow); End-Use (Hospitals, Pharma Companies, Research Laboratories, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2024

Tissue diagnostics is the process of testing and analysis of tissue samples by way of capturing diseases' biological context. The tests are mainly used for detecting medical conditions such as inflammatory disorders and cancers for revealing the right type of disease and also its malignancy level, which is essential for determining the right treatment options. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tissue Diagnostics is projected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Tissue Diagnostics, accounting for an estimated 34.9% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increase in cancer incidences, aging population and increasing healthcare spending by countries.

General increase in diagnostic test numbers, technology advancements and increasing pharma industry investments are the other important factors behind strong growth for the global market for tissue diagnostics. Tissue diagnostics is emerging as one of the important tools for cancer management. Tissue diagnosis for cancer detection is carried out through core biopsy, fine needle aspiration cytology and open biopsy. North America represents a key regional market, led by factors such as higher cancer incidence rate, growth of personalized medicine, increased adoption of technologically more advanced tissue diagnostics, geriatric population, and high number of collaborations between biotech firms and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributable to the constantly rising need for enhanced testing, increased demand for improved facilities for patient care, and favorable regulations.

The market for Immunohistochemistry tissue diagnostic tests is forecast to dominate market share over the analysis period. IHC is applied widely in development of diagnostics as well as therapeutics for cancers and also in clinical R&D. The test is being increasingly preferred to traditional enzyme-staining techniques. Continuous innovations also create strong growth opportunities for the market. Technical advances in IHC technique have the potential to harness the wealth of contextual information contained in tissue samples. To meet the demand for precise and accurate data, next-generation IHC techniques improve the accuracy, precision, and analytical features to expedite research and improve patient care. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

