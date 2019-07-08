Global Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Technologies and Market Report 2019: Gene Therapies - The Future of Tissue Engineering
This report covers all revenues earned by regeneration therapies. These therapies are extensively used to replace and regenerate the cells, genes, and tissues in a patient's body.
Advances in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have increased the standard of living by restoring, maintaining and enhancing the functions of tissues and organs. An increase in incidences of accidents, burn injuries and other trauma injuries have fueled the tissue engineering and regeneration market. Approximately more than half of all road traffic deaths occur among young adults ages 15 to 44. The tissue-engineering market in trauma injuries is less prevalent due to high costs and lower success rates. Tissue engineering is widely used in organ transplantation.
The growth of the tissue engineering and regeneration market is hampered due to stiff regulations, a lack of awareness and a low rate of adoption. Regulatory policies are countering market expansion. Advancements in stem cell technologies have created a novel platform for regenerative medicines. There have been recent developments in the field of stem cells with the creation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).
The combination of multiple innovative technologies led to the fundamental breakthrough in how scientists look at aberrant disease states. Recently, CRISPR has been used on the genome of iPSCs, resulting in significant changes in creating cell models of various diseases. However, these advances have given rise to ethical issues. These ethical conflicts are putting pressure on governments to regulate the commercialization of tissue repair and regeneration. Furthermore, tissue damage and organ failure are increasing the number of health-related problems, thus accounting for more than half of all annual healthcare expenses in the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world.
The global tissue engineering and regeneration market are primarily segmented into components, applications, and region. The component market is categorized into therapeutic products, tools, banks, and services. Therapeutic products are further segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecules and biologics based on the product type. Therapeutic products are also categorized into synthetic materials, biologically derived materials, genetically engineered materials, and small molecules and biologics based on material. Cell therapy technologies have a better adoption rate than others. Moreover, these technologies, especially those based on stem cell research, have the most potential for the tissue engineering and regeneration market.
In terms of materials, the global tissue engineering and regeneration market are dominated by biologically derived materials. These materials are widely commercialized for tissue engineering due to their high stability for results.
The synthetic material market has the highest potential in the future. It is expected to be the fastest growing market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Source of Information and Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Progress and Promises for Tissue-Engineering Industry
- Body Parts That Can be Replaced by Tissue Engineering
- Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration
- Effects of Nanotechnology on Stem Cell Behavior for Tissue Regeneration
- Nanotechnology in Tissue Regeneration Applications
- Gene Therapies: The Future of Tissue Engineering
- Progress
- Prospects
- Stem Cell Technologies Boon to Tissue Engineering
- Regulatory Environment
- Country-Specific Regulations
- Regulatory Differences
- Ethical Issues of Stem Cell Therapies and Cord Blood Banking
- The Principle of Proportionality That Balances Means and Objectives
- Impact of Healthcare System on Tissue-Engineering Market Development
- Bioprinting Technology in Regenerative Medicine
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market
- Moderate Bargaining Power of Supplier
- Low Bargaining Power of Buyer
- Moderate to Low Level of Threats from Substitute Products
- Low to Moderate Threat of New Entrants
- Clinical Trials
- U.S. Clinical Trials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- European Clinical Trials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- Asian Clinical Trials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities in Stem Cell Applications
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment
- Therapeutic Products
- Cell Therapy
- Tissue Vascularization
- Cell Culturing
- Small Molecules and Biologics
- Tissue Engineering
- Gene Therapy
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material
- Synthetic Materials
- Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers
- Scaffolds: Medical Poly Lactic Acid
- Artificial Vascular Graft Materials
- Hydrogel Technology
- Biologically Derived Materials
- Collagen
- Xenogenic Tissue
- Genetically Engineered Materials
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Peripheral Vascular Disease Applications
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Oncology
- Dermatology
- Musculoskeletal
- Orthopedics
- Bone Repair and Replacement
- Cartilage and Connective Tissue Damage
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Other European Countries
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Cartilage and Bone Tissue-Engineering Products
- Cardiovascular Disease Products
- Central Nervous System-Related Injuries and Diseases
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Approvals
- Agreements, Expansions, and Collaborations
- Product Launches and Patent Applications/Patent Approvals
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Japanese Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc. (Isto Biologics)
- Athersys Inc.
- Cerapedics, Inc.
- Co.Don Ag
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Cryolife, Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
- Genzyme Corp.
- Kinetic Concepts, Inc.
- Mesoblast Ltd.
- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (Cytomedix, Inc.)
- Ocata Therapeutics, Inc. (Astellas Pharma, Inc.)
- Organogenesis Inc. (Advanced Biohealing)
- Orthopeutics Lp
- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart Inc.)
- Vericel Corp. (Aastrom Biosciences Inc.)
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
