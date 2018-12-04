Global Titanium Dioxide Market is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 9% during 2018 - 2023

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Titanium Dioxide Market. The report analyses the Titanium Dioxide Analysis By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others). The report assesses the Titanium Dioxide Market for the Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan and India) for the actual period of 2013-2017 and for the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5641465



According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Analysis By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper Pulp and Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)", the global market value of Titanium Dioxide is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 9% during 2018 – 2023.



The titanium dioxide industry is characterized by moderate growth in demand and constrained supply. In this situation, the companies are expanding production capacities and also the prices of titanium dioxide is likely to see sustained growth. The paints & coatings segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of paints in automotive & construction sector. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global market in 2017. Additionally, APAC will remain to be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as rising construction sites along with growing application of titanium dioxide in rechargeable batteries, solar cells etc. The use of titanium dioxide in cosmetic industry is also a positive indicator for the growth of the titanium dioxide market due to its application in skincare and makeup products. It is used as a thickener and pigment for creams, and in sunscreen products owing to its transparent and UV absorption characteristics.



The report titled "Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Analysis By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper Pulp and Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Titanium dioxide Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global titanium dioxide market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Titanium Dioxide Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Titanium Dioxide Market – By value, By Volume (Sizing, Growth, Forecast)

• By Application – Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Titanium Dioxide Market – By value (Sizing, Growth, Forecast)

• By Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others



Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan and India

• Titanium Dioxide Market – By value (Sizing, Growth, Forecast)

• By Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis – Chemours, Huntsman, Kronos, Tronox, Venator, Argex Titanium Inc., Lomon Billion



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5641465



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

