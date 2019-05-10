Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Industry Forecast 2019-2023 - Leading Players are KRONOS Worldwide, Lomon Billions, The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings, and Venator Materials
May 10, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The titanium dioxide (TiO2) market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
The rising use of titanium dioxide in ceramic industry is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years.
It is used as popular ingredient in different products including paint, plastic, paper, pharmaceuticals, and other items. It also provides variegation and crystallization to the color and texture of ceramic glazes. It further prevents pollutants including nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, carbon monoxide from affecting ceramic products. As a result, the growing use of titanium oxide will eventually lead to the market growth during the forecast period.
Growing demand for lightweight vehicles
The demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is helping the market for TiO2 grow at a rapid rate given its growing use in coating lightweight materials. The tightening of regulations globally over vehicular emissions and fuel efficiency concerns have compelled manufacturers to take measures in making vehicles lightweight.
High availability of substitutes
The rising prices of TiO2 and its negative effects on human are pushing end-user industries to use substitute products. This will hinder the growth of the titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
- Lomon Billions
- The Chemours Company
- Tronox Holdings PLC
- Venator Materials PLC
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Paints - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Plastics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROCESS
- Comparison by process
- Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by process
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of 3D printed titanium dioxide
- Emergence of titanium dioxide nanoparticles
- Rise in adoption of titanium dioxide in telecommunications sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
- Lomon Billions
- The Chemours Company
- Tronox Holdings PLC
- Venator Materials PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe9nhw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article