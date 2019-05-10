Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Industry Forecast 2019-2023 - Leading Players are KRONOS Worldwide, Lomon Billions, The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings, and Venator Materials

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The titanium dioxide (TiO2) market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

The rising use of titanium dioxide in ceramic industry is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years.

It is used as popular ingredient in different products including paint, plastic, paper, pharmaceuticals, and other items. It also provides variegation and crystallization to the color and texture of ceramic glazes. It further prevents pollutants including nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, carbon monoxide from affecting ceramic products. As a result, the growing use of titanium oxide will eventually lead to the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

The demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is helping the market for TiO2 grow at a rapid rate given its growing use in coating lightweight materials. The tightening of regulations globally over vehicular emissions and fuel efficiency concerns have compelled manufacturers to take measures in making vehicles lightweight.

High availability of substitutes

The rising prices of TiO2 and its negative effects on human are pushing end-user industries to use substitute products. This will hinder the growth of the titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Lomon Billions

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holdings PLC



Venator Materials PLC

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Paints - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Plastics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Paper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROCESS



Comparison by process

Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by process

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of 3D printed titanium dioxide

Emergence of titanium dioxide nanoparticles

Rise in adoption of titanium dioxide in telecommunications sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Lomon Billions

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holdings PLC



Venator Materials PLC

