Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Industry
16:31 ET
NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Karl Fischer Titrators (Volumetric, & Coulometric), and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- COSA Xentaur
- CSC Scientific Company
- DKK-TOA CORPORATION
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- GR Scientific
- Hach Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416
TITRATORS (AUTOMATIC AND MANUAL) MCP-3
A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Karl Fischer Titrators
Volumetric Titrators
Coulometric Titrators
Others
Potentiometric Titrators
Amperometric Titrators
Thermometric Titrators
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Titrators - An Important Analytical Instrument
Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators
Current & Future Analysis
Product Innovations Drive Market Growth
Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance
Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management
Replacement Sales Dominate the Market
Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market
Food & Beverage Testing: A Major End-Use Industry for Titration
U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods
Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage Manufacturing
Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods
Table 1: Global Beverage Consumption by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Beer & Cider, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Dairy/Milk-based Drinks, Hot Drinks, Juices, Packaged Water and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth
Drug Safety - A Significant Growth Driver for Titration
Select USP (United States Pharmacopeia) Parameters and Testing Methods
Environmental Analysis - A Major Market for Titration
Standard Compliant Water Analysis Techniques
Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical Industry - An Opportunity for Titrators Market
International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis with Compliant Methods of Analysis
Biodiesel's Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to Promote Use of Titration
Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per Regulatory Compliance
Bioethanol Analysis Parameters and Methods
3. TITRATION - AN INSIGHT
Titration
Titrators
Classification of Titration Techniques
Karl-Fischer Titration
Moisture Determination by Karl-Fischer Method
Types of Karl-Fischer Titrators
Karl Fischer Titrators
Volumetric Titrators
Coulometric Titrators
Others
Potentiometric Titrators
Amperometric Titrators
Thermometric Titrators
Applications of Titrators
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
COSA Xentaur (USA)
CSC Scientific Company (USA)
DKK-TOA CORPORATION (Japan)
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (UK)
GR Scientific (UK)
Hach Company (USA)
Hanna Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)
Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Metrohm AG (Switzerland)
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Xylem (USA)
SI Analytics GmbH (Germany)
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Metrohm Introduces OMNIS Karl Fischer Titrator
Metrohm to Introduce Automated Solution Based on OMNIS Sample Robot
Thermo Scientific Introduces Orion Star T900 Series Automated Titrators
Hanna Instruments Introduces New HI901C Titration System
Metrohm Introduces New Version of 916 Ti-Touch Titrator
METTLER TOLEDO Unveils New Titration Excellence Line
Metrohm Introduces the OMNIS Platform
Mettler Toledo Unveils Compact 10s Titrator
Mettler-Toledo Introduces Modular Line of Titrators
Metrohm Launches Compact Titrators from the Ti-Touch Family
Mettler-Toledo Rolls Out Compact 10S
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Titrators Market by Product Segment
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Historic Review for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Product Segment - Volumetric Titrators, and Coulometric Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Product Segment - Volumetric Titrators, and Coulometric Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Volumetric Titrators, and Coulometric Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Volumetric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Volumetric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Volumetric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coulometric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Coulometric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Coulometric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 20: Leading Players in the US Titrators Market for Academic Sector (2017) - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Mettler, MilliporeSigma, Thermo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Compliance Drives the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: The US Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: The US 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 24: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Canadian Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4 Europe
Market Analysis
Table 30: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: European Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 36: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: French Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 39: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: German Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 45: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: UK Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: UK 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 51: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Russian Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 63: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 66: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Latin American Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Latin American Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 37) The United States (16) Japan (3) Europe (16) - France (1) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article