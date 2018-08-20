Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Industry

NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Karl Fischer Titrators (Volumetric, & Coulometric), and Others.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- COSA Xentaur



- CSC Scientific Company



- DKK-TOA CORPORATION



- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC



- GR Scientific



- Hach Company







TITRATORS (AUTOMATIC AND MANUAL) MCP-3



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Karl Fischer Titrators



Volumetric Titrators



Coulometric Titrators



Others



Potentiometric Titrators



Amperometric Titrators



Thermometric Titrators







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Titrators - An Important Analytical Instrument



Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators



Current & Future Analysis



Product Innovations Drive Market Growth



Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance



Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management



Replacement Sales Dominate the Market



Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market



Food & Beverage Testing: A Major End-Use Industry for Titration



U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods



Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage Manufacturing



Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods



Table 1: Global Beverage Consumption by Category (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Beer & Cider, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Dairy/Milk-based Drinks, Hot Drinks, Juices, Packaged Water and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth



Drug Safety - A Significant Growth Driver for Titration



Select USP (United States Pharmacopeia) Parameters and Testing Methods



Environmental Analysis - A Major Market for Titration



Standard Compliant Water Analysis Techniques



Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical Industry - An Opportunity for Titrators Market



International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis with Compliant Methods of Analysis



Biodiesel's Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to Promote Use of Titration



Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per Regulatory Compliance



Bioethanol Analysis Parameters and Methods







3. TITRATION - AN INSIGHT







Titration



Titrators



Classification of Titration Techniques



Karl-Fischer Titration



Moisture Determination by Karl-Fischer Method



Types of Karl-Fischer Titrators



Karl Fischer Titrators



Volumetric Titrators



Coulometric Titrators



Others



Potentiometric Titrators



Amperometric Titrators



Thermometric Titrators



Applications of Titrators







4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







4.1 Focus on Select Players



COSA Xentaur (USA)



CSC Scientific Company (USA)



DKK-TOA CORPORATION (Japan)



Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (UK)



GR Scientific (UK)



Hach Company (USA)



Hanna Instruments, Inc. (USA)



Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)



Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)



Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)



Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Korea)



Metrohm AG (Switzerland)



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)



Merck KGaA (Germany)



Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Co., Ltd. (Japan)



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



Xylem (USA)



SI Analytics GmbH (Germany)



4.2 Recent Industry Activity



Metrohm Introduces OMNIS Karl Fischer Titrator



Metrohm to Introduce Automated Solution Based on OMNIS Sample Robot



Thermo Scientific Introduces Orion Star T900 Series Automated Titrators



Hanna Instruments Introduces New HI901C Titration System



Metrohm Introduces New Version of 916 Ti-Touch Titrator



METTLER TOLEDO Unveils New Titration Excellence Line



Metrohm Introduces the OMNIS Platform



Mettler Toledo Unveils Compact 10s Titrator



Mettler-Toledo Introduces Modular Line of Titrators



Metrohm Launches Compact Titrators from the Ti-Touch Family



Mettler-Toledo Rolls Out Compact 10S







5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: World Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Titrators Market by Product Segment



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: World Historic Review for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Product Segment - Volumetric Titrators, and Coulometric Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World Historic Review for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Product Segment - Volumetric Titrators, and Coulometric Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Karl-Fischer Titrators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Volumetric Titrators, and Coulometric Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Volumetric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World Historic Review for Volumetric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Volumetric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coulometric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World Historic Review for Coulometric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Coulometric Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Titrators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







6.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Table 20: Leading Players in the US Titrators Market for Academic Sector (2017) - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Mettler, MilliporeSigma, Thermo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Regulatory Compliance Drives the Market



B.Market Analytics



Table 21: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: The US Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: The US 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 24: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: Canadian Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4 Europe



Market Analysis



Table 30: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 31: European Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: European 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: European Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: European 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 36: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: French Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: French 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 39: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: German Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: German 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.4 The United Kingdom



Market Analysis



Table 45: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: UK Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: UK 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 51: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: Russian Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.6 Middle East & Africa



Market Analysis



Table 63: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/ Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.7 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 66: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Latin American Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: Latin American Historic Review for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Karl Fischer (Volumetric and Coulometric) and Other Titrators Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 37) The United States (16) Japan (3) Europe (16) - France (1) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)



