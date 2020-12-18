Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Market to 2027: Market to Reach US$470.5 Million Following a Slump of 6% in 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titrators (Automatic and Manual) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cuts Backs On Capital Spending in the Wake of COVID-19 Thwarts All Hopes of Growth for Titrators. Market Slumps by -6%.

The global market for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) is expected to slump by -6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$470.5 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. CAPEX cuts in the COVID era have become increasingly common and widespread.

Global decline in demand for manufactured goods and services has forced companies to reprioritize spending and focus on cash liquidity position. Hard hit companies in oil and gas, chemicals and utilities sectors are cutting CAPEX at high rates in addition to cutting dividends and/or suspending share repurchases in an attempt to conserve cash.

Companies are getting smart about capital spending. Rather than a temporary phenomenon, the work-from-home (WFH) trend is receiving a lot of attention as the perfect way to permanently reduce future spending by freeing up expenditure on office real estate and on-premises infrastructure. A significantly large number of companies have voiced plans to permanently offload over 50% of their employee to the WFM model.

For the year 2020, Transportation, Pipelines, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Metals & Mining and Advanced Industries are expected reduce CAPEX by -80%, -45%, -36%, -30%, -27%, and -36% respectively. Decline in CAPEX in the chemical industry to just US$134.8 billion in the year is expected severely impact the Titrators market, given that the chemical industry is the largest end-use sector.

Chemical analysis is a key part of the chemical production process, given that the industry is tightly regulated and subject to several international standards. Impurity analysis is a key part of chemical production including sulfuric acid, the world's most-produced chemical. Titration is the most common quantitative chemical analysis method to measure the concentration of a dissolved substance. Migration to automatic titrators was a major pre-COVID-19 trend given that less than 50% laboratories have currently adopted automated titration. Massive reductions in chemical production, erosion in revenues and cutbacks in CAPEX are expected to impact current & proposed procurement plans for automated titrators.

In the post COVID-19 period, Smart Titration Systems will grow in demand for their ability to improve lab data management. The increasingly connected era where businesses and customers utilize smart devices to improve operational efficiencies and enhance quality is leading to the emergence of smart titration systems that are designed to help laboratories manage their titration equipment and data, in an effective manner. Modern day titration software is equipped with built-in reporting, security as well as full network capacities. The software, which provides an overview of currently running tasks, is also equipped with built-in library of titration methods.

Advanced titration software also enables smart instrument control and management, allowing users to track instruments and their status while also simplifying scheduling of maintenance, adjustments and checks. Smart software additionally aids the integration of titration instrument control into the workflow for smart data management with in-built report generation.

Mettler-Toledo, a leading provider of titration systems and titrators, offers LabX, a software platform for managing the company's titration instruments and data generated. This advanced software assists laboratories and titration equipment users in regulatory compliance, while also achieving higher productivity and efficiency. The need for superior data management in the increasingly connected business environment is expected to provide further opportunities for the adoption of smart titration software and systems.

Fueled by rising concerns for maintaining high quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry, the global market for potentiometric titrators is expected to witness significant growth. With an intention of minimizing human intervention and ensuring safety of people, several researchers are now devising automated titration devices. Scientists are developing potentiometric titrators with easy to operate interface, built-in printer and diagnostic equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Laboratory Instrumentation Sector

Titrators: An Important Analytical Instrument

Types of Titrators

Applications of Titrators

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Cosa Xentaur

Csc Scientific Company

Dkk-Toa Corporation

Hach Company

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Hiranuma Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Hirschmann Laborgerate Gmbh & Co. Kg

Jinan Hanon Instruments Co. Ltd.

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Metrohm Ag

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Milliporesigma

Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Co. Ltd.

Photovolt Instruments Inc.

Si Analytics Gmbh

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Xylem

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Drive Market Growth

Mini Titrators Gain Space in Laboratories

Titrators Gain Importance as COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Disinfectants

Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance

Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management

Replacement Sales Support Demand

Potentiometric Titrators Record Strong Growth

Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market

Regulatory Compliance Drives Growth

Food & Beverage Testing Augments Demand

U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods

Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage Manufacturing

Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods

Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth

Drug Safety: A Significant Growth Driver for Titration

Growing Concern Over Environmental Contamination to Drive Demand

Titration Technology Finds Significant Application Determining Water Quality and Safety

Titration Systems and Growing Relevance in Textile Industry

Titrators Find Varied Applications in Paper and Pulp Industry

Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical Industry: An Opportunity for Titrators Market

International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis with Compliant Methods of Analysis

Biodiesel's Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to Promote Use of Titration

Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per Regulatory Compliance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8agpfl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

