Global Tobacco Market In Cuba to Grow by USD 1.67 Bn, Cigar to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

Tobacco Market In Cuba : Market Segmentation

Product

Cigar



Others

Type

Combustible tobacco products



Smokeless tobacco products

Revenue Generating Product Segment Analysis

The tobacco market share growth in Cuba by the cigar segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cigar tobacco leaves are aged for about a year before being fermented in a multi-step process that takes anywhere between three to five months. Cigars have higher nicotine content. Little cigars are frequently flavored (e.g., chocolate, cherry, apple, mango). They are available in packs of 20 or individually. The top markets for Cuban cigars are Spain, China, Germany, France, and Switzerland. Habanos S.A., Cuba's state-owned cigar manufacturer, claimed record sales of their renowned hand-rolled cigars in 2021. Such high revenue generation will boost its demand in the market in the coming years.

Tobacco Market In Cuba Market 2022-2026: Scope

The tobacco market report in Cuba covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The tobacco industry in Cuba is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional as well as global vendors. Furthermore, the current market includes companies of varying sizes; some offer a more diversified product range than others. The vendors in the market compete on the criteria of price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Any product innovation by one player in the market can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical.

Major Companies and their Offerings:

Brascuba Cigarrillos SA - The company offers tobacco brands such as Cohiba, H. Upmann, and Popular.

Partagas - The company offers tobacco brands such as Partagas Cortado, Partagas Black Label, Partagas Legend and Partagas Extra Oscuro.

China Tobacco International Co. Ltd.

General Cigar Co. Inc.

Habanos SA

Imperial Brands Plc

Philip Morris International Inc.

Tobacco Market In Cuba Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.7 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brascuba Cigarrillos SA, China Tobacco International Co. Ltd., General Cigar Co. Inc., Habanos SA, Imperial Brands Plc, and Philip Morris International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cigar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Combustible tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Smokeless tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brascuba Cigarrillos SA

10.4 China Tobacco International Co. Ltd.

10.5 General Cigar Co. Inc.

10.6 Habanos SA

10.7 Imperial Brands Plc

10.8 Philip Morris International Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

