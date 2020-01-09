Global Tobacco Market Outlook to 2025 with Analysis on Leading Players; China National Tobacco Corp (CNTC), British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco Intl, and Philip Morris Intl

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tobacco Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 2% over the forecast period.

The market has faced several challenges including stringent regulations, rising health consciousness, and increasing popularity and availability of substitutes. There is a wide availability of traditional nicotine replacement therapies including gum, patches, lozenges, which enable alleviate craving. This is poised to threaten the growth of the market.

The report analyzes the global tobacco market on the basis of product type and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, dissolvable products, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco products, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific led the global tobacco market in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. The growth of the region is mainly driven by China. China is the largest cigarette market across the globe with high tar cigarettes having a major share in the market, as per the Tobacco-Free Kids.

However, total cigarette sales are decreasing while sales of lower tar cigarettes are increasing. In 2017, the volume sales of cigarettes increased by 0.8% compared to 2016, marking the first increase in volume sales since 2013-2014. Real retail value increased by 3%. Since the peak of global cigarette volume sales in 2012, the global cigarette market volume has decreased by 9.2%, however, it declined by 13% when excluding China's retail volume.

Moreover, the market is characterized by the presence of several players operating in the market across the globe. Some of the key market players include China National Tobacco Corp. (CNTC), British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), Philip Morris International, Inc., Imperial Brands PLC, and others.

The players operating in the market adopt various strategies such as product launch, and merger and acquisitions for gaining a sustainable position in the market that further propels the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, Imperial Brands PLC entered into an R&D partnership with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (Auxly), a listed Canadian cannabis company. The company invested around $95 million to further explore options for future growth.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global tobacco market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global tobacco market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global tobacco market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. China National Tobacco Corp. (CNTC)

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. British American Tobacco PLC

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Imperial Brands PLC

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Japan Tobacco International S.A.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Philip Morris International Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Tobacco Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Cigarettes

5.1.2. Cigars and Cigarillos

5.1.3. Dissolvable Products

5.1.4. E-Cigarettes

5.1.5. Smokeless Tobacco Products

5.1.6. Others (Waterpipes)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Altria Group Inc.

7.2. British American Tobacco PLC

7.3. Bulgartabac Holding Group AD

7.4. China National Tobacco Corp. (CNTC)

7.5. FDS d.o.o. Sarajevo

7.6. Imperial Brands PLC

7.7. ITC Ltd.

7.8. Japan Tobacco International S.A.

7.9. Japan Tobacco Inc.

7.10. KT&G Corp.

7.11. Philip Morris International Inc.

7.12. PT Gudang Garam Tbk.

7.13. Reynolds American Inc.

7.14. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

7.15. Vector Group Ltd.



