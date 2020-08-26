Global Tobacco Packaging Industry
Global Tobacco Packaging Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tobacco Packaging estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Boxes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Tobacco Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Plastic Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Altria Group, Inc.
- Amcor Ltd.
- Amvig Holdings Limited
- API Group PLC
- Ardagh Group SA
- British American Tobacco PLC
- Bulgartabac-Holding AD
- Carreras Limited (Jamaica)
- Ceylon Tobacco Company
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
- Innovia Films Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
- Karelia Tobacco Company Inc.
- Marden Edwards Ltd.
- Mondi PLC
- ntc industries limited
- Oracle Packaging
- PGP Tobacco Packaging
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Pt Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk.
- Reynolds American Inc.
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
- Sonoco Consumer Products Europe GmbH
- WestRock Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tobacco Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
