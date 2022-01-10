Global Tofu Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tofu Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tofu market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Tofu, or bean curd, refers to a creamy and protein-rich soy product that is made from curdling fresh soy milk and pressing it into a solid block. Unprocessed tofu is commonly available in a variety of textures, including extra-soft, soft, silken, firm and extra-firm. It is widely used in multiple cuisines as it can effectively absorb flavors from spices, seasoning, sauces and marinades. It is a rich source of various nutrients and health-promoting compounds, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, amino acids and vitamin B1, which aid in improving heart and bone health and weight management.



The significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing consumer preferences for vegan food products, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, growing health consciousness and increasing instances of various lifestyle disorders have led to the widespread adoption of low-fat and low-cholesterol vegan and soy-based food products. Furthermore, the continual launch of innovative product variants, such as tofu-based sauces, burgers, hot dogs, ice creams, shakes and desserts, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Restaurants, cafes and other eateries are experimenting with multiple flavors and combinations of tofu to offer innovative and unique dishes to their customers.

Additionally, the premiumization of gluten-free and low carb diets across the globe has also catalyzed the inclusion of organic tofu in the diets. Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers on social media platforms, the easy product availability through various e-commerce retail chains, rising consumer expenditure and rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amy's Kitchen, Eden Foods Inc., Hain Celestia, House Foods Group, Kikkoman, Morinaga & Company, Pulmuone, Tofurky, Vitasoy, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tofu Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Processed Tofu

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unprocessed Tofu

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Organic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conventional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Hotels, Restaurants and Catering

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Food Processing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Household

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Direct Sales

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Specialist Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Online Stores

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amy's Kitchen

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Eden Foods Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Hain Celestia

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 House Foods Group

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Kikkoman

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Morinaga & Company

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Pulmuone

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Tofurky

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Vitasoy

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qayjiq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets