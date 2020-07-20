NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global toilet paper market was valued at $ 64 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass $ 102 billion by 2025 due to increasing awareness among people about personal hygiene and cleanliness, which is boosting the use of toilet paper in residential spaces, offices, complexes and business outlets.In addition, growing issue of water shortage is further anticipated to drive the global toilet paper market as they can be used as an alternative to water.



Another major factor is the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), which is augmenting consumer demand for toilet paper. Moreover, with the extension of the lockdown across various countries, people have started buying toilet paper and other hygiene kits in bulk to stay safe at home.



The global toilet paper market is segmented based on Type (One-Layer, Two-layer and Ultra), Material (Fresh Leaves, Recyclable Papers and Others), End-User (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Region.Based on Type, One-Layer toilet paper segment holds the largest share as they are generally inexpensive compared to other types and offer double tissue length per roll.



In terms of Material segmentation, Recycled paper segment dominates the market and the segment is expected to retain its dominant share during the forecast period as well because of its biodegradable nature, which allows it to be used again, thereby contributing to the creation of reusable products, rather than putting waste materials in dumpsites.Based on End-Use, the Household End-use segment is leading the global toilet paper market.



As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, the commercial utilization of toilet paper has been decreasing and a huge number of people are working and spending more time at home, which has increased the household consumption of toilet paper.



Based on Distribution Channel, market is divided into Offline and Online.Offline segment consists of sales through Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental Stores, etc.



With increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the globe, the offline segment holds largest share in terms of revenue in global toilet paper market.Also, online ordering has been temporarily closed in different places around the world due to the extension of lockdown.



Thus, people are mostly buying products offline.Based on the region, the Global Toilet Paper market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA.



Global demand of Toilet Paper market has is largest in North American region followed by Europe. This is majorly due to United States which is the largest consumer of toilet paper in the world. Unites States toilet paper consumption is more than one fifth of the world consumption as US consumers have a habit of using excess of toilet paper and thus have the highest per capita consumption of toilet paper in a year a well.



Major players operating in the global toilet paper market include Procter & Gamble, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Georgia-Pacific, KCWW, and METSÄ GROUP. Other prominent players include Angel Soft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper, Charmin Ultra Soft, Coronet, Green Forest Unscented Bathroom, Kirkland Signature, Kleenex, Lotus Toilet Tissue, Naturelle Toilet Tissue, Nouvelle Toilet Tissue, Quilted Northern Ultra Plush, Scott Extra Soft, and Soft 'N Gentle.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Toilet Paper Market.

• To classify and forecast Global Toilet Paper market based on Type, Material, End User, Distribution Channel, Region and Company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Toilet Paper market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Toilet Paper.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Global Toilet Paper market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Toilet Paper market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Toilet Paper market using a Bottom-Up and Top-Down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Toilet paper manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to toilet paper

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Toilet Paper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o One Layer

o Two Layer

o Ultra

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Fresh Leaves

o Recyclable Paper'

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Household

o Commercial

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Others)

o Online

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

• Market, By Company:

o Procter & Gamble

o KCWW

o Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

o Georgia-Pacific

o METSÄ GROUP

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Toilet Paper Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the reports:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



