Global Toilet Roll Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global toilet roll market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global toilet roll market is expected to grow from $20.15 billion in 2020 to $21.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Major players in the toilet roll market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Cascades, Essity, Reckitt Benckiser, Angel Soft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper and Charmin Ultra Soft.



The toilet roll market consists of sales of toilet roll also called as toilet paper used as a sanitary paper. The market includes the sales of toilet paper made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp and used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products. The company's manufacturing toilet rolls are primarily engaged in manufacturing of toilet roll with one, two or multi layers, ultra-toilet papers and more used in household or commercial segments.



The increasing consciousness of the public to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene especially among urban regions is increasing the demand for toilet rolls in public premises called Away-from-home (AFH) toilet paper. Countries with the fastest growing consumer markets like India and Indonesia are experiencing wider exposure to away-from-home toilet paper even if they don't consider toilet paper as a means of personal hygiene, could also increase the demand for toilet paper. In 2019, the revenue for away-from home tissue paper was US$ 27.48 Billion among which the major demand is experienced by the toilet paper in public premises. Therefore, the increase in demand for away-from home hygiene products among residents of urban regions is expected to drive the market.



Companies in the toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology, a high standard technology to produce paper. Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk. Ultra toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres. US is extensively using TAD technology in the production of tissue papers. For instance, Valmet is using eTAD Technology which produces soft, improved bulk and absorbency products with lower energy consumption and a sustainable process. This will give access to premium and ultra-premium tissue markets to the tissue manufacturers.



The toilet roll market covered in this report is segmented by product into pulp paper, recycled paper. It is also segmented by type into 1 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply, others, by distribution channel into online channel, offline channel and by end user into household, commercial.



Instability in the pulp prices affects tissue paper manufacturing restraining the tissue paper manufacturing market. The high pulp prices increase the tissue prices by 10%, which decreases the volume of tissue paper sold. Instability in pulp prices can be observed following an imbalance between the pulp supply and demand caused due to various factors like seasonal demand, foreign producers' influence in several markets, and more. The average price of hardwood pulp on September 28 in Shandong was 3675 RMB/ton, which was increased by 50 RMB/ton to 1.38% compared with the average price of 3625 RMB/ton on September 1, which is used in the manufacturing of tissues and toilet paper. Owing to the increase in demand by China which is considered to be the largest consumer of pulp globally. The price of the toilet paper whose major component is a pulp is affected primarily by the changes in the price of pulp which is expected to hinder the market growth.



In 2019, Cascades a Canada-based packaging and tissue products manufacturing company acquired Orchids Paper Products for an amount of US$207 million. The deal will benefit Cascades by supporting its revenue with the acquisition amount generated by the assets of Orchids Paper Products that includes Barnwell, South Carolina and Pryor, Oklahoma operations, and certain commercial arrangements and will help in execution of their strategic plan of modernization. Orchids Paper Products, a US-based company produce, convert and supply high quality consumer tissue products.



