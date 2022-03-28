Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 10803

Companies: 142 - Players covered include CCA Industries, Inc.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Dabur India Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Hindustan Unilever Ltd.; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Lion Corporation; Patanjali Ayurved Limited; Procter & Gamble Company; Ranir, LLC; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; Unilever plc and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Regular, Anti-Caries, Whitening, Children`s, Desensitizing, Gum Protection, Multi-benefit, and Tartar Control)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Toothpaste Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2025

Oral care is an essential and an extremely important aspect of personal hygiene for consumers across the world. Given the significance of teeth for crushing, chewing, grinding food, there is increased emphasis on oral hygiene to maintain the health of teeth as well as mouth. The increased focus on oral care is also being driven by the consumer desire to prevent common and preventable oral problems such as tooth loss, and dental cavities. A wide variety of oral care products are currently available to ensure hygiene of mouth and teeth including toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash, among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toothpaste is projected to reach US$18.3 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Toothpaste, accounting for an estimated 37.7% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.

The market continues to be propelled by the rising awareness about oral hygiene, rising dental needs of an aging population and the advent of technologically advanced products. The market benefits from manufacturer efforts aimed at developing and launching new and advanced products, owing to changing consumer preferences. For example, in the recent years, the oral care market has been influencing by the growing popularity of whitening toothpaste, rising demand for automated toothbrushes, and the increasing use of online portals by customers for purchasing oral care products. Oral care products market is also witnessing manufacturers resorting to region-specific product launches, to meet the localized or regional customer needs. Most of the growth in the oral care market will emerge from the rapidly growing developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Expanding population, growing middle class population and rising disposable incomes of people are contributing to the increased demand for oral care products in the emerging markets. Despite the stable growth forecast for the oral care market, there are potential impediments to growth in the form of lack of awareness about advanced dental products, rising cost of oral care products, and intensifying competition in the market.

The market for Multi-benefit toothpastes is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Multifunctional toothpastes are popular and innovations drive growth in the mature market. Oral care segment being a mature market offers opportunities to the dealers and retailers by providing multi-functional toothpastes to the consumers. For instance, companies are launching toothpaste that not only provide whitening effect but also fights against plaque, stains, bad breath, sensitivity, cavities, tartar and gingivitis. Continuous rise in population and growing awareness about oral hygiene are playing a major role in driving the market. Companies are mainly focused on the young brigade by introducing toothpastes that appeal to teen consumers. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.