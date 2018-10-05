Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs 2018: Airbus, ATR, Bombardier, Embraer & The Boeing Company - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Commercial Aviation market continues to be in the super cruise mode with the longest, uninterrupted aviation super cycle, led by the classic OEMs duopoly, being propelled by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers and favorable macroeconomic factors driving order intake across the industry value chain.



Boeing & Airbus lit up the Farnborough Airshow 2018 with combined order intake for around 960 aircrafts worth $160 billion at list prices, with Boeing's order intake packing a real punch underscored by its tally of orders for freighters, indicating towards resurgence in demand for freighters and that the aviation super cycle is still in full momentum.

The burgeoning order backlog across OEMs; worth over $1 trillion, is likely to drive consistent revenues growth across the industry value chain over the next decade as it gears up for disciplined operational execution. The OEMs are focused strongly on ramping up aircraft production rates through the next decade to meet delivery schedules with aircraft deliveries by the industry in 2018 likely to reach a record high with production output on key aircraft programs going up.



Airlines profitability continues to be on the upward growth trajectory with 2018 likely to be another boom year for the airlines with the profitability projected to register double digit growth rate to reach $38.4 billion in 2018, despite the spike in crude oil prices & pressures from escalating labor costs.



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes & provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis on the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs besides analyzing their overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and providing detailed analysis of their key strategies & plans.



The framework analyzes the OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of their Key Business Aspects, which include:

Product Portfolio Analysis & its Strategic Positioning

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share

Overall Strategy Orientation & Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the 5 Leading Commercial Aircraft OEMs



Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company



Section 3 - Strategic Positioning

Section 4 Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Segment Wise - With Market Segments as the Key Pivot

Section 5 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Segment Wise - With Market Segments as the Key Pivot

Section 6 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers

Section 7 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Commercial Aircraft OEMs - Medium Term



Section 8 Key Trends

Section 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 11 Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aviation Market 2018-2037



Companies Mentioned



Airbus SAS

ATR

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer SA

The Boeing Company

