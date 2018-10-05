Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs 2018: Airbus, ATR, Bombardier, Embraer & The Boeing Company - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus
The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2018-2023 - Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Aviation market continues to be in the super cruise mode with the longest, uninterrupted aviation super cycle, led by the classic OEMs duopoly, being propelled by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers and favorable macroeconomic factors driving order intake across the industry value chain.
Boeing & Airbus lit up the Farnborough Airshow 2018 with combined order intake for around 960 aircrafts worth $160 billion at list prices, with Boeing's order intake packing a real punch underscored by its tally of orders for freighters, indicating towards resurgence in demand for freighters and that the aviation super cycle is still in full momentum.
The burgeoning order backlog across OEMs; worth over $1 trillion, is likely to drive consistent revenues growth across the industry value chain over the next decade as it gears up for disciplined operational execution. The OEMs are focused strongly on ramping up aircraft production rates through the next decade to meet delivery schedules with aircraft deliveries by the industry in 2018 likely to reach a record high with production output on key aircraft programs going up.
Airlines profitability continues to be on the upward growth trajectory with 2018 likely to be another boom year for the airlines with the profitability projected to register double digit growth rate to reach $38.4 billion in 2018, despite the spike in crude oil prices & pressures from escalating labor costs.
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes & provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis on the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs besides analyzing their overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and providing detailed analysis of their key strategies & plans.
The framework analyzes the OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of their Key Business Aspects, which include:
- Product Portfolio Analysis & its Strategic Positioning
- Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs
- Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management
- Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies
- Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis
- Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength
- Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity
- Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share
- Overall Strategy Orientation & Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the 5 Leading Commercial Aircraft OEMs
Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company
Section 3 - Strategic Positioning
Section 4 Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Segment Wise - With Market Segments as the Key Pivot
Section 5 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Segment Wise - With Market Segments as the Key Pivot
Section 6 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers
Section 7 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Commercial Aircraft OEMs - Medium Term
Section 8 Key Trends
Section 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section 11 Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aviation Market 2018-2037
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus SAS
- ATR
- Bombardier Inc.
- Embraer SA
- The Boeing Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfrgfk/global_top_5?w=5
