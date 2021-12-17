Global Top 5 Off-highway Equipment OEMs Profiles 2021: AGCO, Caterpillar, Komatsu, CNH Industrial, John Deere - Digitization, Automation of Operations, and Growing Green Initiatives Drive OEMs

Dec 17, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Profiles of the Top 5 Global Off-highway Equipment OEMs and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides detailed analyses on company profiles, product capabilities, technological solutions, competitive advantage in global regions, revenue shares, regional market shares, advanced technology in practice and testing phases, and the spending on research and development (R&D) as a share of the total revenues.
Through this report, the publisher offers stakeholders an understanding of top companies' operations in various regions and clarity in making initiatives toward growth in the respective regions and product segments.
The off-highway equipment industry is becoming highly technology-oriented amid labor shortages, conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing demand for productivity in agriculture, construction, and mining.
These challenges drive market players to enhance their product portfolios with digitization, connectivity and telematics solutions, electrification and alternate powertrains, alternate fuels, autonomous operations, IoT, and sensor technology, offering customers smarter and greener solutions with room for automation and enabling market participants to sustain their businesses.
The publisher highlights markets recovering faster from the pandemic impact in this report, along with reasons for the same. India, China, the United States, and Europe are the regional focus in this global research.
This report profiles top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the off-highway equipment industry specializing in the construction and mining, and agriculture sectors.
For this research, we selected John Deere and AGCO from the agriculture segment, Caterpillar and Komatsu from the construction and mining segment, and CNH Industrial, with a portfolio in agriculture and construction.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Top 5 OEMs in the Off-highway Equipment Industry - Overview
- Market Overview
- Key Findings
- Alternative Powertrain and Autonomous Milestones
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Strength Analysis by Region
- Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Research and Development (R&D) Spending Analysis
- Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Products and Capabilities
3. John Deere
- John Deere
- John Deere Group of Companies
- John Deere Group - Facts
- Global Footprint
- Strategy and Vision
- Total Revenue, R&D Spending Share, and Farm Unit Sales
4. CNH Industrial
- CNH Industrial
- CNH Industrial Group of Companies
- CNH Industrial - Facts
- Global Footprint
- Strategy and Vision
- Revenue and R&D Spending Share
5. Caterpillar
- Caterpillar
- Caterpillar Group of Companies
- Caterpillar - Facts
- Global Footprint
- Strategy and Vision
- Revenue and R&D Spending Share
6. Komatsu
- Komatsu
- Komatsu Group of Companies
- Komatsu - Facts
- Global Footprint
- Strategy and Vision
- Revenue and R&D Spending Share
7. AGCO
- AGCO
- AGCO Group of Companies
- AGCO - Facts
- Global Footprint
- Strategy and Vision
- Revenue and R&D Spending Share
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Maximizing Market Share in International Regions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Customize Products to Suit Regional Requirements and Functionality
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Capitalize on Opportunities through Collaborations
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8avy7x
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article