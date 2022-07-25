Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Nestle, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products) By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global topical drug delivery market is anticipated to witness a growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increased incidence of burn injuries across the globe and advancements in the transdermal drug delivery systems are primarily driving the market demand.

The rise at the old age population who prefer to use tropical drug delivery as it eases the drug delivery process fuels the market demand. Also, the growing popularity of the non-invasive procedures due to their cost-effectiveness and fast healing among patients is further expected to influence the market growth in the next five years.



The global topical drug delivery market is segmented into product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product, the market is fragmented into semi-solid formulations, liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products. Semi-solid formulations dominate the market and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Lotions, creams, gels, pastes, ointments, and other semi-solid formulations are some examples of semi-solid formulations that are used topically. These formulations are absorbed through the skin, and the therapeutic ingredients do the same, penetrating the skin to enter the body's bloodstream through tiny capillaries. They fix any damage or abnormality in the epidermal tissues that cover the surface of the body. The rise in the number of surgeries and organ transplantation procedures is driving the segment demand.



The major market players operating in the global topical drug delivery market are Johnson & Johnson SA, Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., Cipla Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Encore Dermatology, Inc., MedPharm Group Ltd., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Galderma S.A.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global topical drug delivery market based on product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global topical drug delivery market

To identify drivers and challenges for global topical drug delivery market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global topical drug delivery market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global topical drug delivery market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global topical drug delivery market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Topical Drug Delivery Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products)

6.2.2. By Route of Administration (Dermal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, Vaginal Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery)

6.2.3. By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online vs. Offline)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

8. Europe Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

11. South America Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Johnson & Johnson SA

14.2.2. Nestle SA

14.2.3. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

14.2.4. Novartis AG

14.2.5. Merck & Co. Inc.

14.2.6. Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

14.2.7. Cipla Ltd.

14.2.8. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.2.9. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

14.2.10. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.2.11. Bayer AG

14.2.12. Encore Dermatology, Inc.

14.2.13. MedPharm Group Ltd.

14.2.14. Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.2.15. Galderma S.A.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e75ph4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets