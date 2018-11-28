Global Torque Sensor Market to 2024 - Opportunities in the Evolution of New Torque Measurement Technologies & Increase in Use of Torque Sensors in Robotics

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Torque Sensor Market by Type (Rotary Torque Sensors and Reaction Torque Sensors), Application (Test & Measurement, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The torque sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%, to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.4 billion in 2018

The growth of this market can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for advanced high-performance vehicles, growing importance of torque measurement, and rising demand for torque sensors for electric power steering (EPS) systems. However, the low reliability of available torque sensors in high-end applications is expected to restrict the growth of the said market to a certain extent.

Rotary torque sensors to register the highest growth in torque sensor market during forecast period

The market for rotary torque sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Measuring and monitoring torque are the crucial parameters in most of all rotating parts, equipment, and machines to attain high-quality and optimum performance. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of rotary torque sensors in the automotive and industrial applications.



Automotive to hold the largest share to torque sensor market during forecast period

Torque sensors find application in real-time torque measurement, engine performance measurement, engine improvement, transmission, chassis performance, and driveline of an automobile. Additionally, the high-performance commercial vehicles also require torque sensors for engine calibrations, safety, and transmission. Recently, the top Formula 1 teams have started using magnetoelastic torque sensors in racing applications. Therefore, the increase in demand for precise and accurate torque measurement in automotive applications is expected to drive the torque sensor market in the coming years.



APAC to register the highest growth in torque sensor market during forecast period

APAC is an economically growing region owing to the presence of technologically strong countries such as China and Japan. The continuous rise in light vehicle manufacturing in APAC is a major contributor to the growth of the market in this region. A few of the world's largest consumer electronics companies have their manufacturing sites in China, Japan, and Taiwan. Moreover, China, India, etc., rapidly growing economies, are home to a large number of process industries. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of the torque sensor market in APAC in the coming years.



Key players in the torque sensor market include ABB (Switzerland), Crane electronics (UK), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology (US), Applied Measurements (UK), Honeywell International (US), Kistler Holding (Switzerland), Sensor Technology (UK), Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (Germany), Norbar Torque Tools (UK), and Infineon Technologies (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Torque Sensor Market Growth

4.2 Torque Sensor Market By Technology

4.3 Torque Sensor Market in APAC

4.4 Torque Sensor Market, By Geography

4.5 Torque Sensor Market By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced High-Performance Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Growing Importance of Torque Measurement

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Torque Sensors for Electric Power Steering (Eps) Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Reliability of Available Torque Sensors in High-End Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolution of New Torque Measurement Technologies

5.2.3.2 Increase in Use of Torque Sensors in Robotics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Diversity of Applications of Torque Sensors

5.3 Torque Sensors: Value Chain Analysis



6 Torque Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rotary Torque Sensors

6.2.1 Contact-Based Sensing

6.2.1.1 Industrial Application Driving the Contact Based Sensing Rotary Torque Sensors

6.2.2 Noncontact-Based Sensing

6.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Noncontact-Based Sensing Rotary Torque Sensor in Automotive Application Driving the Market

6.3 Reaction Torque Sensors

6.3.1 Automotive Application Expected to Be the Major Application of Reaction Torque Sensor



7 Torque Sensor Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surface Acoustic Wave

7.2.1 Benefits Such as High Stability, High Sensitivity Driving the Adoption of Surface Acoustic Wave Technology in Torque Sensing Process

7.3 Magnetoelastic

7.3.1 Automotive is Major Application Area for Magnetoelastic Technology

7.4 Optical

7.4.1 Optical Technology Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Technology in Torque Sensor Market

7.5 Strain Gauge

7.5.1 High Precision Measurement Tasks Increase the Demand of Starin Gauge Technology in Torque Sensors



8 Torque Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Electric Power System Boosting the Growth of Torque Sensor Market for Automotive Application

8.3 Test & Measurement

8.3.1 Product Testing Application is Expected to Drive the Torque Sensor Market in Test & Measurement Application

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Quality Control Specifications Play A Vital Role in the Growth of Torque Sensor Market in Industrial Application

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Torque Sensor for Monitoring and Measuring Aircraft Operations is Expected to Drive the Torque Sensor Market for Aerospace & Defesne Application

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Medical and Agriculture are Other Major Application Driving Torque Sensor Market



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Demand for Low Cost Sensor Boosts the Growth of Torque Sensor Market in the Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Industrial and Automotive Application Driving the Torque Sensor Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Torque Sensor Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Automotive Industry Driving the Torque Sensor Market in the Country

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Torque Sensor In-Drive Assistance System Boost the Demand for Torque Sensor Market in France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Torque Sensor Market in Spain is Expected to Grow at A Slower Pace as Compared to Other European Countries

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Torque Sensor Market in APAC

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Initiatives Taken By Government to Increase the Use of Intelligent Machines are Driving the Torque Sensor Market in the Country

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 The Torque Sensor Market in South Korea is Dominated By Automotive and Industrial Application

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 South America is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Torque Sensor Market in RoW

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2.1 Presence of Prominent Industries in Middle East and Africa is Expected to Drive Torque Sensor Market in RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Torque Sensor Market

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions



11 Company Profile

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 ABB

11.2.2 Crane Electronics

11.2.3 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

11.2.4 HBM

11.2.5 Applied Measurements

11.2.6 Honeywell International

11.2.7 Kistler Holding

11.2.8 Sensor Technology

11.2.9 Norbar Torque Tools

11.2.10 Infineon Technologies

11.3 Other Important Players

11.3.1 Teledyne Technologies

11.3.2 Datum Electronics

11.3.3 Magcanica

11.3.4 Interface

11.3.5 Aimco

11.3.6 TE Connectivity

11.3.7 Mountz

11.3.8 PCB Piezotronics

11.3.9 S.Himmelstein and Company

11.3.10 Transense Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ct3f62/global_torque?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

