Global Torque Sensors Market Analysis & Outlook 2016-2024 - Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Grow at an Exponential Pace

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Torque Sensors Markets in 2019, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets by the following End-Use Application Markets:

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Others

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Torque Sensors Witnessing Robust Demand in Diverse End-Use Sectors

Improving Economy Drives Resurgence in Growth Momentum

Wireless Torque Sensors - An Overview

Magnetic Torque Sensors: Significant Role in Measuring Torque on Rotating Machinery

SAW Torque Sensing - Opportunities for Growth

Condition-based Maintenance (CBM) Favors Torque Sensing Technology

Torque Sensors Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for Turbomachines

Torque Measurement in Real World Situations: How Difficult is the Task?

Comparative Review of Sensor Technologies in Demanding Environmental Conditions

Non-Contact Torque Sensor for Power Steering Systems: An Eco-Friendly Option

F1 Teams Use Torque Sensors for Improving Safety at Pit Stops

Powerboats Racing Implement Torque Sensors-based Technology

Torque Sensors for Electric Bikes: Cost a Hindrance?

Non-Contact Torque Sensors Aid in Reducing Aircraft Servicing

Shaft Torque Sensors: Vital in Hydraulics Projects

Tidal Turbines: Non-Contact Torque Sensors to Optimize Performance

Oil & Gas Wells - Torque Systems to Cut down Damage to Drill Pipes

Efforts on Developing Integrated Diagnostics in Torque Module

Use of Torque Sensors Increase in Robot Accessories

Force-Torque Sensors Find Usage in Collaborative Robots

Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Grow at Exponential Pace

Developing Advanced Torque Measurement Solutions - Select Innovations from Sensor Technology

Rental of Torque Sensors: A Strategy amidst Uncertain Economic Environment



3. END-USE MARKETS: A REVIEW

Automotive

Torque Sensors in Automotive Industry: An Overview

Typical Applications of Torque Sensors in Automotive Industry

Torque Sensors: Vital Role in Automotive Steering

Need to Cut Down On-Road Fatalities Stimulate Demand for EPS with Torque Sensors

Torque Sensor Assist in Lowering Engine Friction

Significance of Torque Sensors in Electric Cars

Automotive Sensors - An Overview

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Key Statistics

Industrial

Torque Sensors in Dynamometer

Basic Principle of Dynamometer Torque Sensor

Machinery Demonstrations Use Torque Sensors

Material Processing Systems

Torque Sensor in Chemical Mixing Applications

Robotics

Force Sensing in Industrial Robotics

Using Sensors for Drones/UAV

Medical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Marine Projects

Materials Testing

Oil and Gas Wells



4. SENSORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW

Sensor - A Definition

Sensors - A Rudimentary Overview

Market Structure

Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend



5. TORQUE SENSORS - PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Torque?

Need for Measuring Torque

Types of Torques

Static Torque

Dynamic Torque

Torque Sensors: A Conceptual Definition

Historical Background

Types of Torque Sensors

Reaction Torque Sensors

Rotary Torque Sensors

Methods of Connecting Rotating Torque Sensors with Stationary Systems

Optical Rotary Torque

Toque Measurement - A Glance at Technologies Evolving Over the Years

Slip Rings

Rotary Transformers

Infrared

FM Telemetry

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensing

Magnetoelastic Torque Sensing



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sensor Industry - Competitive Structure



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Forsentek Announces Availability of Weight Sensors and Torque Sensors

HBM Launches New T40MC Torque Transducer

Himmelstein Launches MCRT 79800V Series Dual Range Digital Torque Transducers

Crane Electronics Launches CheckStar and CheckStar Multi-Transducers

OnRobot Unveils New Grippers and Force-Torque Sensors

Sensor Technology Launches Digital ORT 230/240 Series

HBM Introduces New T21WN Torque Transducer

Datum Electronics Launches OEM Transducers and Solutions

Robotiq Launches Sensitive Version of FT 300 Force Torque Sensor

Kistler Unveils Piezoelectric 6-Component Force/Torque Link - Type 9306A

ATI Unveils Force/Torque Sensors

Norbar Torque Tools Launches New PTS Series

Kistler Launches 4503B Torque Sensor and maXYmos Monitoring Systems

Kistler Launches New Piezoelectric Sensors

Norbar Torque Tools Launches Break-Back Torque Wrenches

SCAIME Launches New Torque Meters

FUTEK Releases QTA141 Micro Reaction Torque Sensor

Himmelstein Launches MCRT 48800V and 49800V Digital Torque Transducers

HBM Introduces T12HP Digital Torque Transducer

HBM Launches T40HS High-Speed Torque Transducer

Burster Announces Availability of Dual-Range Torque Sensor



6.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Brel & Kjr to Merge with HBM

LCM Systems Signs a Distribution Agreement with Interface

Snap-on Acquires Norbar Torque Tools Group

Kyowa and HBM Enter into Strategic Sales Collaboration



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83)

The United States (35)

(35) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (37)

(37) France (4)

(4)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

