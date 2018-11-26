Global Torque Sensors Market to 2024: SAW Torque Sensing - Opportunities for Growth
The "Torque Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Torque Sensors in US$ by the following End-Use Application Markets:
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Medical
- Others
The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- AIMCO (USA)
- Applied Measurements Ltd. (UK)
- ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (USA)
- Burster GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Crane Electronics Ltd. (UK)
- Datum Electronics Limited (UK)
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
- Interface, Inc. (USA)
- Kistler Group (Switzerland)
- Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
- MagCanica, Inc. (USA)
- Mountz, Inc. (USA)
- Norbar Torque Tools Limited (UK)
- PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)
- S. Himmelstein and Company (USA)
- SCAIME SAS (France)
- Sensor Technology Limited (UK)
- SENSY S.A. (Belgium)
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Teledyne Instruments (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Torque Sensors Witnessing Robust Demand in Diverse End-Use Sectors
Improving Economy Drives Resurgence in Growth Momentum
Wireless Torque Sensors - An Overview
Magnetic Torque Sensors: Significant Role in Measuring Torque on Rotating Machinery
Condition-based Maintenance (CBM) Favors Torque Sensing Technology
Torque Sensors Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for Turbomachines
Torque Measurement in Real World Situations: How Difficult is the Task?
Comparative Review of Sensor Technologies in Demanding Environmental Conditions
Non-Contact Torque Sensor for Power Steering Systems: An Eco-Friendly Option
F1 Teams Use Torque Sensors for Improving Safety at Pit Stops
Powerboats Racing Implement Torque Sensors-based Technology
Torque Sensors for Electric Bikes: Cost a Hindrance?
Non-Contact Torque Sensors Aid in Reducing Aircraft Servicing
Shaft Torque Sensors: Vital in Hydraulics Projects
Tidal Turbines: Non-Contact Torque Sensors to Optimize Performance
Oil & Gas Wells - Torque Systems to Cut down Damage to Drill Pipes
Efforts on Developing Integrated Diagnostics in Torque Module
Use of Torque Sensors Increase in Robot Accessories
Force-Torque Sensors Find Usage in Collaborative Robots
Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Grow at Exponential Pace
Developing Advanced Torque Measurement Solutions - Select Innovations from Sensor Technology
Rental of Torque Sensors: A Strategy amidst Uncertain Economic Environment
3. END-USE MARKETS: A REVIEW
Automotive
Torque Sensors in Automotive Industry: An Overview
Typical Applications of Torque Sensors in Automotive Industry
Torque Sensors: Vital Role in Automotive Steering
Need to Cut Down On-Road Fatalities Stimulate Demand for EPS with Torque Sensors
Torque Sensor Assist in Lowering Engine Friction
Significance of Torque Sensors in Electric Cars
Automotive Sensors - An Overview
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Key Statistics
Industrial
Torque Sensors in Dynamometer
Basic Principle of Dynamometer Torque Sensor
Machinery Demonstrations Use Torque Sensors
Material Processing Systems
Torque Sensor in Chemical Mixing Applications
Robotics
Force Sensing in Industrial Robotics
Using Sensors for Drones/UAV
Medical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Marine Projects
Materials Testing
Oil and Gas Wells
4. SENSORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW
Sensor - A Definition
Sensors - A Rudimentary Overview
Market Structure
Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend
5. TORQUE SENSORS - PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Torque?
Need for Measuring Torque
Types of Torques
Static Torque
Dynamic Torque
Torque Sensors: A Conceptual Definition
Historical Background
Types of Torque Sensors
Reaction Torque Sensors
Rotary Torque Sensors
Methods of Connecting Rotating Torque Sensors with Stationary Systems
Optical Rotary Torque
Toque Measurement - A Glance at Technologies Evolving Over the Years
Slip Rings
Rotary Transformers
Infrared
FM Telemetry
Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensing
Magnetoelastic Torque Sensing
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Sensor Industry - Competitive Structure
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Forsentek Announces Availability of Weight Sensors and Torque Sensors
HBM Launches New T40MC Torque Transducer
Himmelstein Launches MCRT 79800V Series Dual Range Digital Torque Transducers
Crane Electronics Launches CheckStar and CheckStar Multi-Transducers
OnRobot Unveils New Grippers and Force-Torque Sensors
Sensor Technology Launches Digital ORT 230/240 Series
HBM Introduces New T21WN Torque Transducer
Datum Electronics Launches OEM Transducers and Solutions
Robotiq Launches Sensitive Version of FT 300 Force Torque Sensor
Kistler Unveils Piezoelectric 6-Component Force/Torque Link - Type 9306A
ATI Unveils Force/Torque Sensors
Norbar Torque Tools Launches New PTS Series
Kistler Launches 4503B Torque Sensor and maXYmos Monitoring Systems
Kistler Launches New Piezoelectric Sensors
Norbar Torque Tools Launches Break-Back Torque Wrenches
SCAIME Launches New Torque Meters
FUTEK Releases QTA141 Micro Reaction Torque Sensor
Himmelstein Launches MCRT 48800V and 49800V Digital Torque Transducers
HBM Introduces T12HP Digital Torque Transducer
HBM Launches T40HS High-Speed Torque Transducer
Burster Announces Availability of Dual-Range Torque Sensor
6.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Brel & Kjr to Merge with HBM
LCM Systems Signs a Distribution Agreement with Interface
Snap-on Acquires Norbar Torque Tools Group
Kyowa and HBM Enter into Strategic Sales Collaboration
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (37)
- France (4)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kthstt/global_torque?w=5
