Global Total Airport Management (TAM) Market Report 2021: Airport Operations are Being Optimized Through Events Prediction and Collaborative Decision Making Based on Real-time Information

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Integration to Drive Global Total Airport Management (TAM) Market Growth, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of airport management will be based on the performance of individual stakeholders; all agents - from landside to terminal and airside - will be brought onto a single platform, which will result in real-time analysis to support decision making.



Total airport management (TAM) supports data-driven decision making, holistic KPI management, and the integration of operations by interlinking processes and systems across the airport. TAM encompasses performance-based airport operations that enable performance-based creation, agreement, and maintenance of the Airport Operational Plan (AOP), ensuring fairness and mitigation of conflicting interests between stakeholders and guaranteeing that everyone is working efficiently toward common goals.

TAM aims to address the challenges faced by airports across process categories, including passenger processing, airside operations, safety and security, facilities management, and landside operations. It does this by integrating the data accessed by the respective stakeholders and connecting the respective systems to monitor KPIs to boost operational efficiency.



TAM will also be able to provide increased resource optimization, improved situational awareness, augmented decision-making ability, quick root cause analysis, improved passenger/baggage throughput, and enhanced ability to make operational changes in real time, which will lead to augmented operational efficiency and an increase in revenue.

The upgradation activities undertaken by airports, the growing need for safety and security, the rising demand for reduced turnaround time, and airports' desire to increase non-aero revenue and offer an enhanced passenger experience to improve revenue will bolster airports' decisions to deploy TAM. However, stakeholders' unwillingness to share information with one another, high deployment costs, the growing threat of cyberattacks, and the presence of existing systems such as A-CDM act as market growth restraints.

TAM is a novel concept; as of June 2020, only a few airports across the world had implemented TAM systems (Brussels and Heathrow, for example); similarly, only a few suppliers offer TAM solutions, including SITA, Honeywell, and ADB Safegate. Technologies such as biometrics, AI, RFID/NFC, blockchain, robotics, IoT, 5G, and predictive analytics will propel TAM deployment at airports.

TAM will be especially attractive to Tier I airports at large metros and international hub airports as these airports handle extremely high passenger numbers. In addition, these airports manage a large number of airlines and other stakeholders. Given these airports' expansive areas and coverage, their high passenger/baggage throughput, and their growing focus on the provision of the highest levels of passenger experience, they are likely to see significant deployment of TAM solutions.

In conclusion, TAM is in the nascent stage of growth, and airports and suppliers will focus on improving and customizing the system to match the requirements of all the stakeholders in the ecosystem. Suppliers and airports need to work closely with one another to leverage all the benefits TAM offers and realize the full potential of this next-gen technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global TAM Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. TAM Market Analysis

Key Findings

TAM Market Overview

3. TAM Market Assessment

Trends in the Digital Transformation of Airports

Evolution of Digital Transformation at Airports

Need for Digital Transformation at Airports

Current Challenges of Airport Management

Pillars of Airport Digital Transformation

TAM - Definition

TAM - Scope

Key Airport Stakeholders and Their Roles and Responsibilities in Airport Management

TAM - Ecosystem

Advantages of TAM Over A-CDM

TAM - The Transition

TAM - Key Features

Evaluation of Airport Processes

Key Tasks and KPIS for Airports; Challenges Airports Face (Airside Operations)

Benefits of TAM in Addressing Key Challenges (Airside Operations)

Key Tasks and KPIS for Airports; Challenges Airports Face (Safety and Security)

Benefits of TAM in Addressing Key Challenges (Safety and Security)

Key Tasks and KPIS for Airports; Challenges Faced (Facilities Management)

Benefits of TAM in Addressing Key Challenges (Facilities Management)

Key Tasks and KPIS for Airports; Challenges Faced (Passenger Processing)

Benefits of TAM in Addressing Key Challenges (Passenger Processing)

Key Tasks and KPIS for Airports; Challenges Faced (Landside Operations)

Benefits of TAM in Addressing Key Challenges (Landside Operations)

Key Factors that Influence TAM Deployment

4. TAM Opportunity Assessment

TAM - Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

TAM - Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

TAM Deployment - Expected Benefits

TAM Deployment - Challenges

TAM - Airport Management Needs of End Users

TAM - Un-met Airport Management Needs of End Users

TAM - Bridging the Gaps in Airport Management (Landside)

TAM - Bridging the Gaps in Airport Management (Terminal)

TAM - Bridging the Gaps in Airport Management (Airside)

Airport IT Spending Analysis

TAM - Forecast Assumptions

TAM - Revenue Forecast

TAM - Revenue Forecast Analysis

TAM - Revenue Forecast by Region

TAM - Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

TAM - Revenue Forecast by Tier

TAM - Revenue Forecast Analysis by Tier

Key Trends Driving Airport IT Spending

5. TAM - Best Practices and Use-cases

TAM - Key Technologies that Bolster Implementation

Biometrics - TAM to Support Further Deployment of Biometrics for Complete End-to-End Integration

RFID/NFC - TAM to Support NFC Usage for Rapid Identification and Data Transfer at Checkpoints

Blockchain - Airports to Leverage Blockchain for Accelerated TAM Implementation

Cybersecurity is Kept to Success of Widespread Implementation of TAM

TAM Supplier SITA - Company Profile

TAM Supplier ADB Safegate - Company Profile

Use-case - Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL)

Use-case - Brussels Airport

6. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity: 5G

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

ADB Safegate

Brussels Airport

Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL)

SITA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqm1ri



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

