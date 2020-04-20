Global Touch Screen Modules Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch Screen Modules market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Touch Screen Modules, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39.4 Billion by the year 2025, Touch Screen Modules will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$395.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$324.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Touch Screen Modules will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Touch Screen Interface: Enabling Effortless, Intuitive, and

Easier Interaction between Human and Electronic Devices

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Widespread Adoption in Multiple

Applications

Mobile Devices

Automotive Industry

Aviation Industry

Military

Industrial Automation

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Digital Signage

Education

Maritime Industry

Healthcare Environment

Corporate Applications

Hospitality Industry

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Current and Future Growth in the

Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Touch Screen Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M

Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Cirque Corporation

Atmel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

ELK Corporation

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

Fujitsu Component Limited

HannsTouch Solution Incorporated

Iljin Display Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

MELFAS, Inc.

Neonode

Nissha Printing Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Shenzhen O-Film Tech Co., Ltd.

Synaptics Incorporated

TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

Touch International, Inc.

Wintek Corporation

Young Fast Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surging Popularity of Multi-touch Screens Drive Healthy Market

Growth

Comparison between Touch Screen and Multi Touch Screen

Multi Touch Screen in iPhone Facilitate Multiple Touch Commands

Multi Touch Screens Emerge as Enablers of Mapping Applications

Proliferation of Touch Screen Based Mobile Devices: The

Fundamental Growth Driver for Touch Screen Modules

Growing Sales of Smartphones: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Tablets: Another Important Touch Screen-Based Computing Device

Increasing Adoption of Touch Screens in Notebook PCs Fuel

Market Growth

Numerous Advantages Drive TDDI (Touch and Display Driver

Integration) Adoption in Smartphones and Tablets

Rise in Social Networking to Drive Touch Screen Enabled Mobile

Devices

Need to Replace Analog Systems and Eliminate the Clutter on the

Dashboard Drive Demand in the Automotive Industry

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

Growing Use of Touch Screen Panels in ATMs and Interactive

Kiosks Drive Adoption in the Banking Industry

Rising Significance of Human-Machine Interface Spurs Touch

Screen Demand in the Industrial Sector

Touch Screens Find Increasing Usage in Gaming, Retail and

Digital Signage Applications, Bodes Well for Modules Market

Touch-Based Payments: The Future Trend in Online Shopping

Touch Screens: An Ubiquitous Technology in the Education Sector

Mandatory Touch Screen Requirements for Ultrabooks to Boost

Market Demand

A Comparison of the Various Ultrabook Generations

Haptic Technology: Revolutionizing Touch Screens through

Enhanced Tactile Feedback

Projected Capacitive Touch Controller ICs: The Dominant Technology

Select Providers of Touch Controller IC and Major End-Use Devices

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards

Important Trends in a Nutshell

New Materials for Enhanced Durability of Touchscreens

New Product Categories and Markets to Open Up

Novel Use Cases for Touchscreens

Touch Revolution for the Retail Sector

Touchscreen Technology Trends in a Nutshell

3D Touch

Infrared Grid

Haptics Feedback

Dispersal Signal Technology





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Touch Screen Modules Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Touch Screen Modules Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Touch Screen Modules Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Touch Screen Modules Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Touch Screen Modules: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Touch Screen Modules Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Touch Screen Modules Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Touch Screen Modules Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Touch Screen Modules Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Touch Screen Modules Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Touch Screen Modules Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Touch Screen Modules Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Touch Screen Modules Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Touch Screen Modules:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Touch Screen Modules Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Touch Screen Modules Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Touch Screen Modules Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Touch Screen Modules Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Touch Screen Modules Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Touch Screen Modules Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Touch Screen Modules Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Touch Screen Modules:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Touch Screen Modules Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Touch Screen Modules Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Touch Screen Modules Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Touch Screen Modules Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Touch Screen Modules Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Touch Screen Modules Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Touch Screen Modules Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Touch Screen Modules Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Touch Screen Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Touch Screen Modules: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Touch Screen Modules Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Touch Screen Modules Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Touch Screen Modules Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Touch Screen Modules Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Touch Screen Modules Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Touch Screen Modules Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Touch Screen Modules Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 45

