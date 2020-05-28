Global Touchless Sensing Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Touchless Sensing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Touchless Sensing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$19.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%.

RFID Technology, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 20.3% and reach a market size of US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The RFID Technology market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 18.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$658.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$838.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the RFID Technology segment will reach a market size of US$454 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Touchless Sensing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 17.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Touchless Sensing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:



Cognitec Systems GmbH

Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Elliptic Laboratories

eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

InvenSense Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Touchless Sensing

Touchless Sensing Market in Middle East

Touchless Sensing Market in North America

Touchless Sensing Market in Europe

Touchless Sensing Market in Africa

Touchless Sensing Market in Germany

Touchless Sensing Market in France

Touchless Sensing Market in China

Touchless Sensing Market in Canada

Touchless Sensing Market in Brazil

Global Competitor Market Shares

Touchless Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Touchless Sensing System: The Future Technology with Invisible Buttons

Regional Market Share

Market Share

Infographics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 103

