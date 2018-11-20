Global Tower Crane Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a CAGR of More than 6% - Growing Demand for Advanced and Fuel-Efficient Tower Cranes

DUBLIN, Nov 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tower Crane Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tower crane market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

With the rising adoption and preference for prefabricated prefurnished volumetric construction (PPVC), the demand for high-capacity tower cranes has increased considerably in the forthcoming years. Such a rising demand for this construction has encouraged the contractors to create high-capacity, versatile, and accurate tower cranes for lifting and placing heavy loads.

Market Overview

Increasing demand for high-rise buildings

Factors including the rapid urbanization and growing global population are directly responsible for the growing demand for high-rise buildings. Consequently, as the high-rise buildings are growing, the demand for tower cranes is also likely to proliferate in the long run.

Lack of skilled manpower

The shortage of skilled manpower affects the speed, safety, and quality of construction projects. Such reluctance toward learning and operating upcoming technologies is expected to hinder the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The market has a moderately fragmented presence of tower crane manufacturers increasingly focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to improve their market positions. This will result the market to witness intense competition in the forthcoming years. The continuously increasing construction activities, especially from the developing countries will further encourage the market players to launch innovative product offerings.

Report Summary:

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing construction projects in both advanced and emerging economies encouraging the development of high-rise buildings. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for high-capacity tower cranes.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the presence of extremely volatile construction industry owing to the global financial crisis.



Key Vendors



Favelle Favco Berhad

Liebherr Group

Manitowoc

Terex

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jpktkk/global_tower?w=5





