About this market

Drones combined with VR goggles and headsets has become one of the fastest growing trends in the consumer drone industry. While the VR Goggles has become common for its usage in the consumer drone market, VR headsets to control drone is gaining immense popularity. VR goggles and headsets are usually connected via Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) or sensors to control drones. With the help of VR, users can completely control a drone and fly it to desired locations. Hence. the advent of VR combination in flying drones is estimated to drive the current market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the toy drones and quadcopters market will grow at a CAGR of almost 17 % by 2022.



Market overview

Availability of low-cost drones

Toy drones are commonly used by the affluent class and fewer number of middle-class population, as most of the toy drones are expensive. However, vendors in the toy drones and quadcopters market have come up with low-cost and affordable toy drones in order to improve penetration, accessibility, and to simulate the adoption of toy drones among all income groups. Hence, the emergence of low-cost toy drones is expected to foster the current market during the forecast period.

Safety issues

There are various safety issues associated with the usage of drones. Flying of drones in public air/in enclosed environments/indoor, by amateur/beginners or children would be threatful, as drones can cause severe injuries in case of technical failure and accidents. Also. technical issues like battery failure and sensor malfunctioning would pose a significant safety issue for users.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the toy drones and quadcopters market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive landscape

With the presence of a large number of companies, the toy drones and quadcopters market appear to be fragmented and the competition is getting fierce with all companies focusing on improving their position in the market. The availability of low-cost drones and the growing penetration of VR are factors that are poised to provide immense opportunities for companies. DJI, Parrot Drones, Shenzhen Hubsan Technology, UVify, and Syma some of the top companies in the truffle chocolate market covered in the report.



