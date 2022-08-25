Global Toys & Games (Product Type, Age Group, Retail Channel) Market Report 2022: A $141 Billion Market by 2026 - Leading Players are Lego Group, Bandai Namco, Hasbro, Mattel, Tomy Company, & Funko

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toys & Games Market (by Product Type, Age Group, Retail Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toys and games market is expected to record a value of US$141.16 billion by 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.40%, over the period 2022-2026.

Growth in the toys and games market has accrued due to an upsurge in kids population, inflating disposable income levels, mounting obesity rates among children, urging proliferation of toy subscription services and increasing commercialization of renowned movie and cartoon characters.

However, the growth of the market would be challenged by accelerating penetration of smartphones & tablets, availability of counterfeit products and seasonal demand & short life of merchandise and collectibles. A few notable trends may include thriving e-commerce industry, growing use of social media, surging millennial spending, integration of technology and rising popularity of innovative toy packaging.

The global toys and games market has been segmented on the basis of product type, age group and retail channel. According to product type, the market can be bifurcated into dolls & action Tables, games and puzzles, infant & preschool toys, outdoor & sports toys, building sets and others.

On the basis of mode of operation, the global market can be split into 0-8 years, 9-15 years and 15 years & above. Whereas, in terms of retail channel, the toys and games market can be categorized into non-store retailing (i.e., internet retailing), specialty retailers, grocery retailers and mixed retailers.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to high expendable incomes, growing awareness of the educational and developmental benefits of toys, increasing adult population and their inclination towards the indoor board and card games and significant presence of major players in the region.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

The Lego Group

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc

Hasbro Inc

Mattel, Inc

Tomy Company, Ltd

Funko Inc

