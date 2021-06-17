Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2028 - Untapped Opportunities in Emerging Regions

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Track and Trace Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hardware, Software), by Technology (Barcodes, RFID), by Application (Serialization, Aggregation), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global track and trace solutions market size is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth is attributed majorly due to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on ensuring brand protection from counterfeit products and theft. The deployment of a track and trace system helps manufacturers enhance distribution channel efficiency and reduces the frequency of counterfeit products.



Furthermore, the rising adoption of track and trace systems by healthcare manufacturers would fuel the market growth in the long run. The introduction of advanced technology, such as RFID, provides fast reading and delivers high levels of security. However, the deployment cost of serialization and aggregation methods, as well as the lack of common regulations and standards, may hamper the market growth in few developing geographies.



US CBP and customs of other member countries as well as by the World Customs Organization reported the seizures of false coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment for example facemasks and hand sanitizers.

For instance, in May 2020, Smartrac teamed up with SUKU to validate COVID-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment to permit prompt verification and deliver end-to-end supply chain transparency. Hence, it is estimated that the market will witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Track And Trace Solutions Market Report Highlights

The software solution was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2020. This contribution is mainly because of the regulatory mandates for the execution of serialization and aggregation in the healthcare sector.

The serialization solution was the largest grossing segment in 2020. Increasing application of serialization in pharmaceuticals and medical devices packaging will be a vital factor contributing to the growth of the segment.

The RFID segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the study period. The key factors attributing to the growth of the segment are technological advantages, such as high durability and reusability, more data storage capacity, and no requirement of the line of sight.

North America dominated the market in 2020. The rising implementation of regulatory standards and regulations along with the high adoption rate of track and trace systems by consumers is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Track and Trace Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Cost structure analysis

3.3.2 User perspective analysis

3.3.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.3.3 List of key end-users, by region

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Regulatory compliance, by Region, By End Use

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing focus of pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers on brand protection

3.6.1.2 Favorable regulations for serialization implementation

3.6.1.3 Untapped opportunities in emerging regions

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High cost associated with implementation of serialization

3.7 Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.7.4 Market entry strategies

3.7.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Track and Trace Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis

5.1 Company Categorization

5.2 Vendor Landscape

5.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

5.3 Public Companies

5.3.1 Company market position analysis

5.3.2 Key company market share analysis, 2020

5.3.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

5.3.3.1 Market differentiators

5.4 Private Companies

5.4.1 List of key emerging companies

5.4.2 Regional network map

5.4.3 Company market position analysis



Chapter 6 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.6 Hardware systems

6.6.1 Hardware systems Market, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.6.1.1 Printing & marking solutions

6.6.1.2 Monitoring & verification solutions

6.6.1.3 Labeling solutions

6.7 Software solutions

6.7.1 Software solutions Market, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.7.1.1 Plant manager software

6.7.1.2 Line controller software

6.7.1.3 Bundle tracking software

6.7.1.4 Other Software Solutions

6.7.1.5 Hardware Systems Market, By End Use, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.7.1.6 Software Solutions Market, By End Use, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Technology, 2016 to 2028

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

7.5.1 Barcodes

7.5.2 RFID



Chapter 8 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

8.6 Serialization solutions

8.6.1 Serialization solutions Market, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

8.6.1.1 Bottle serialization

8.6.1.2 Label serialization

8.6.1.3 Carton serialization

8.6.1.4 Data matrix serialization

8.7 Aggregation solutions

8.7.1 Aggregation solutions Market, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

8.7.1.1 Case aggregation

8.7.1.2 Bundle aggregation

8.7.1.3 Pallet aggregation



Chapter 9 Track and Trace Solutions Market: End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis

9.1 Definition & Scope

9.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Segment Dashboard

9.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By End Use, 2016 to 2028

9.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

9.5.1 Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical Companies

9.5.2 Medical device companies

9.5.3 Healthcare Others

9.5.4 Food and beverage

9.5.5 Consumer goods

9.5.6 Luxury goods



Chapter 10 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 Regional Market Snapshot

10.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2020



Chapter 11 Company Profile

Axway

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Optel Vision

Tracelink, Inc.

Adents International

Antares Vision Srl

Siemens Ag

Seidenader Maschinenbau Gmbh

Acg Worldwide

Systech, Inc.

