Global Track Dumper Market to Become Worth US$ 1.2 Billion by 2021 and is Projected to Register a CAGR of 3.8% by 2026 - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Track Dumper Market by Type (Mini Track Dumper and Large Track Dumper), Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global track dumper market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 1.2 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Track dumpers are designed to carry a load on a skip that can be utilized to tip and dump load. Track dumpers are used to increase functionality when loading, moving, and unloading loads, and many dumper models are equipped with swivel skips which allow for 180-degree dumping.

Global Track Dumper Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global track dumper market are increasing demand for track dumper in various end use applications. Track dumpers provide superior traction and control, and are ideal for operation in areas and terrain that are challenging for wheeled dumpers to operate in, such as steep inclines, sandy and wet ground, and snow, as well as for mining, oil and gas drilling, building tracks, and forestry activities.

Track dumpers are widely used at construction sites for digging and moving large volumes of soil. In addition, these vehicles are used for transporting equipment and materials in areas that are inaccessible for trucks. Increasing construction activities globally is in turn expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing activates such as construction of roads, especially in narrow areas such as alleyways, tunnels, or city centers, often relies on track dumpers to carry a wide range of materials that are needed in infrastructure work, including rocks, gravel, and even wet concrete. Landscaping projects, ground maintenance, and railway track and embankment maintenance activities require track dumpers with high degree of maneuverability, and which create the least disturbance to the ground as possible.

Global Track Dumper Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global track dumper market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global track dumper market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Global Track Dumper Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes mini track dumper and large track dumper. The application segment includes construction and mining, utility industry, and others (others segment includes agricultural activities, road construction, forestry commission work, etc.). The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The mini track dumper segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 3%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By Application: The construction & mining segment is expected to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global track dumper market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 3% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Track Dumper Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global track dumper market includes profiles of major companies such as Morooka Co. Ltd., Chikusui Canycom Inc., Prinoth GmbH, MERLO S.p.A., KUBOTA Corporation, Winbull Yamaguchi Corp., IHI Construction Machinery Limited, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd., Bergmann Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Menzi Muck AG, Terramac LLC, and Messersí S.p.A.

The Global Track Dumper Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global track dumper market for 2017-2026.

