Global Traction Transformer Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

A new study on the global traction transformer market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global traction transformer market as well as its structure.

This study offers valuable information on the global traction transformer market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global traction transformer market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global traction transformer market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for expansion of the global traction transformer market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative expansion of the global traction transformer market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in this Study on Traction Transformer Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global traction transformer market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends on the type segment of the global traction transformer market?

Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of traction transformer over the next few years?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global traction transformer market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.3.1. Economic Drivers

3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Market Trends

3.5.1. Demand Side

3.5.2. Supply Side

3.6. Regulatory Framework



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview

4.2. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

4.3. Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. Type Roadmap Analysis

4.5. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.6. Porter Five Forces Analysis



5. Global Traction Transformer Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017?2031

5.1.1. Tap Changing

5.1.2. Tapped

5.1.3. Rectifier

5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



6. Global Traction Transformer Market Analysis, by Line Voltage

6.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Line Voltage, 2017?2031

6.1.1. AC

6.1.1.1. 1.2 KV

6.1.1.2. 15 KV

6.1.1.3. 20 KV

6.1.1.4. 25KV

6.1.1.5. Above 25KV

6.1.2. DC

6.1.2.1. 0.75 KV

6.1.2.2. 1.5KV

6.1.2.3. 3 KV

6.1.2.4. Above 3KV

6.2. Global Traction Transformer Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Line Voltage



7. Global Traction Transformer Market Analysis, by Application

7.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017?2031

7.1.1. High-speed commuter & Regional

7.1.2. Trains

7.1.3. Electric Locomotive

7.1.4. Electrical Multiple Units (EMUS)

7.1.5. Tram Trains

7.1.6. Metros

7.1.7. Diesel Locomotive

7.2. Global Traction Transformer Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Traction Transformer Market Analysis, by Mounting Location

8.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Mounting Location, 2017?2031

8.1.1. Machine Room

8.1.2. Roof

8.1.3. Underframe

8.2. Global Traction Transformer Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Mounting Location



9. Global Traction Transformer Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia Pacific

9.1.4. Middle East & Africa

9.1.5. South America

9.2. Global Traction Transformer Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Traction Transformer Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Traction Transformer Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Traction Transformer Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Traction Transformer Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Traction Transformer Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Assessment

15.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

15.1.1. Global Traction Transformer Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020) and Volume

15.1.2. Technological Differentiator



16. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

16.1. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd

16.1.1. Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Sales Footprint

16.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.1.6. Financial Analysis

16.2. Siemens AG

16.2.1. Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Sales Footprint

16.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.2.6. Financial Analysis

16.3. Toshiba Corporation

16.3.1. Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Sales Footprint

16.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.3.6. Financial Analysis

16.4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.4.1. Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Sales Footprint

16.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.4.6. Financial Analysis

16.5. SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.

16.5.1. Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Sales Footprint

16.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.5.6. Financial Analysis

16.6. MGM Transformer

16.6.1. Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Sales Footprint

16.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.6.6. Financial Analysis

16.7. Neeltran

16.7.1. Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Sales Footprint

16.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.7.6. Financial Analysis

16.8. Altrafo Srl

16.8.1. Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Sales Footprint

16.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.8.6. Financial Analysis

16.9. Alstom SA

16.9.1. Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Sales Footprint

16.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.9.6. Financial Analysis

16.10. JST Transformateurs

16.10.1. Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Sales Footprint

16.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.10.6. Financial Analysis



17. Recommendation

