Global Trade Finance Software Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027 - Increasing Focus of Enterprises Toward Digitization & Integration of Advanced Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Finance Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, APAC led the global trade finance software market with 36.81% revenue share, followed by Europe, and North America. APAC includes Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. APAC is the world's largest continent and is well known for its technological innovations in the above mentioned countries. Rise in smartphone and internet penetration in the APAC countries is acting as a significant opportunity for the key players in the trade finance software market.



Rapid technological advances, policy support, and economic digitization are among the factors that assist the transition of economies in this region from the growing stage to the developed stage. Also, the market in APAC is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period due to increasing demand for trade finance software and services.



In 2019, Europe stood second in the trade finance software market with a decent market share and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Over the past five years, capital invested in European technology has grown by 124%, rising by 39% between 2018 and 2019, to reach US$ 34 billion of capital investment in 2019. This compares to the cutbacks between 2018 and 2019 in capital investment in both the US and Asia.



Europe's software development services are increasingly in demand. An increase in adoption of IT and telecommunication and digital transformation and automation are the key drivers of this growth. Moreover, European countries house a number of industries offering critical and important products. The medical sector in the region is advancing at a rapid rate. Likewise, numerous automakers have their establishments across countries, which are supported by innumerable component manufacturers.



Other industries such as aerospace & defense, agriculture, consumer electronics, e-commerce, transportation & logistics are showcasing significant import-export activities with respect to their respective products, which, in turn has boosted trade finance market in the region. Further, in order to manage trade finance operations more efficiently various banks and traders are adopting trade finance solutions and services, thereby providing visibility to their clients.



Companies adopt inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. The trade finance software market players mainly focus on the acquisition strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, ClickSWITCH, declared a combined partnership with Newgen Software Technologies to deliver mutual customers with a seamless integrated experience.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Trade Finance Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Trade Finance Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Focus of Enterprises toward Digitization

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solution Deployment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Security Concerns and Cost of Integration with Other Existing Platforms

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness and Demand in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Trade Finance Software

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Trade Finance Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Trade Finance Software Market Overview

6.2 Trade Finance Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Trade Finance Software Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Trade Finance Software Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Solution

7.4 Services



8. Trade Finance Software Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Trade Finance Software Market, By Deployment (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cloud

8.4 On-Premise



9. Trade Finance Software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Trade Finance Software Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.4 SME



10. Trade Finance Software Market Analysis - By End-Use

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trade Finance Software Market, By End-Use (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Banks

10.4 Traders

10.5 Others



11. Trade Finance Software Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Trade Finance Software Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis



13. Global Trade Finance Software Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Key Facts

14.2 Business Description

14.3 Products and Services

14.4 Financial Overview

14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Key Developments

CGI INC.

AWPL

Comarch SA

IBSFINtech

ICS Financial Systems Ltd

MITech - Make Intuitive Tech SA

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Persistent Systems

Surecomp

BT Systems, LLC.

1Finastra

China Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iud2tx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

