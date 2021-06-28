Global Trade Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
The global trade management market reached a value of US$ 830 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The trade management refers to the computer applications and related services that aid an organization in centralizing and automating cross-border trade activities and operations. It digitally implements a trade sequence that includes discovering a set-up, determining allocation size, planning and monitoring the entry and exits of the trade. It also provides control and transparency over shipments, orders, and payments and includes modules for trade compliance, customs management and monitoring logistics. Owing to such associated convenience, trade management solutions find extensive applications across various industries, including retail and consumer goods, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense and healthcare.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Widespread adoption of the software solutions by traders to reduce their manual and back-office operations and optimize their business processes and trade activities is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing public and private investments in various logistics infrastructural projects, especially in emerging economies, for import and export management, is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the development of technologically advanced solutions that aid in improving supply chain agility, along with minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These software solutions offer customizable process management platforms that enable the staff to micro-manage the entire supply chain network operations. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting international trade activities, along with extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amber Road Inc., Integration Point Inc., Livingston International Inc., Oracle Corporation, QAD Inc., QuestaWeb Inc., SAP SE, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global trade management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global trade management market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What is the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global trade management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Trade Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Functionality
7.1 Trade Function
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Trade Compliance
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Trade Finance
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Trade Consulting
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 Cloud-based
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 On-premises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
9.1 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10.1 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Transportation and Logistics
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Aerospace and Defense
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Manufacturing
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Amber Road Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Integration Point Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Livingston International Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Oracle Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 QAD Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 QuestaWeb Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 SAP SE
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
