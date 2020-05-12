Global Trade Management Market Study, 2020-2025 Featuring Company Profilings of Amber Road, Integration Point, Livingston Int'l, Oracle, QAD, QuestaWeb, and SAP
DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trade management market size reached US$ 665 Million in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,067 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2025.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Widespread adoption of the software solutions by traders to reduce their manual and back-office operations and optimize their business processes and trade activities is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing public and private investments in various logistics infrastructural projects, especially in emerging economies, for import and export management, is providing a boost to the market growth.
In line with this, the development of technologically advanced solutions that aid in improving supply chain agility, along with minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These software solutions offer customizable process management platforms that enable the staff to micro-manage the entire supply chain network operations.
Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting international trade activities, along with extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amber Road Inc., Integration Point Inc., Livingston International Inc., Oracle Corporation, QAD Inc., QuestaWeb Inc., SAP SE, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global trade management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?
- what is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What is the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global trade management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Trade Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.2 Services
7 Market Breakup by Functionality
7.1 Trade Function
7.2 Trade Compliance
7.3 Trade Finance
7.4 Trade Consulting
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 Cloud-based
8.2 On-premises
9 Market Breakup by Deployment
9.1 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
9.2 Large Enterprises
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10.1 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.2 Transportation and Logistics
10.3 Aerospace and Defense
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Manufacturing
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Amber Road Inc.
- Integration Point Inc.
- Livingston International Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- QAD Inc.
- QuestaWeb Inc.
- SAP SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfk1qj
