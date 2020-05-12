Global Trade Management Market Study, 2020-2025 Featuring Company Profilings of Amber Road, Integration Point, Livingston Int'l, Oracle, QAD, QuestaWeb, and SAP

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trade management market size reached US$ 665 Million in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,067 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2025.



The emerging trend of digitization, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Widespread adoption of the software solutions by traders to reduce their manual and back-office operations and optimize their business processes and trade activities is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing public and private investments in various logistics infrastructural projects, especially in emerging economies, for import and export management, is providing a boost to the market growth.



In line with this, the development of technologically advanced solutions that aid in improving supply chain agility, along with minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These software solutions offer customizable process management platforms that enable the staff to micro-manage the entire supply chain network operations.



Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting international trade activities, along with extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amber Road Inc., Integration Point Inc., Livingston International Inc., Oracle Corporation, QAD Inc., QuestaWeb Inc., SAP SE, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global trade management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

what is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

what is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

what is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

what is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What is the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global trade management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Trade Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Functionality

7.1 Trade Function

7.2 Trade Compliance

7.3 Trade Finance

7.4 Trade Consulting

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 Cloud-based

8.2 On-premises



9 Market Breakup by Deployment

9.1 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

9.2 Large Enterprises



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10.1 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.2 Transportation and Logistics

10.3 Aerospace and Defense

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Manufacturing

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



Amber Road Inc.

Integration Point Inc.

Livingston International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QAD Inc.

QuestaWeb Inc.

SAP SE

